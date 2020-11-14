US Masters: Dustin Johnson bidding to break final day jinx at fifth attempt

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Dustin Johnson has a 54-hole lead in a major championship and looks pretty close to unstoppable.

For the fifth time in his career, Johnson – the world No.1 golfer – holds at least a share of the lead through three rounds, this time a career-best four-shot advantage over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer, and Cameron Smith in the Masters Tournament. On the prior four occasions DJ has slept on a major lead Saturday night, he’s failed to win.

Johnson lost a three-shot lead at the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach to Graeme McDowell, shares of the lead in US Opens at Chambers Bay in 2015 and Shinnecock in 2018, and a one-shot edge in this year’s PGA Championship at Harding Park.

At Augusta National, however, Johnson broke away Saturday from a crowded leaderboard to separate himself by four shots at 16-under, hitting every fairway on Saturday for the first time ever in the Masters and only the second time in his career. The first was the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay where he lost by a shot by three-putting the 72nd hole.

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” Johnson said of his 54-hole jinx.

“It's just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I'm swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day.”

Starting the round in a five-way tie, Johnson jumped out with a quick start, making a relative tap-in eagle on No.2 followed by birdies at 3, 4, and 7 to open up a three-shot lead by that point. Birdies on the back-nine par-5 got him to 16-under – tying the 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

“I think I've got a good game plan. I'm not going to change it,” Johnson said.

“It's just, you know, I'm going to have to go out and play well. There's a lot of really good players right around me, so as we all know here, if you get it going, you can shoot some low scores.

I'm going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win.”

Johnson’s nearest pursuers sitting at 12-under hardly have an intimidating major pedigree. Ancer and Im, playing with Johnson in the final grouping, are each playing their first Masters and seventh career major. Smith has played 17 majors and this is his fourth Masters, including a tie for fifth in 2018. He’s grouped with Dylan Frittelli (11-under) and Justin Thomas (10-under) ahead of Johnson on Sunday. The threesome of Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion Jon Rahm, and Sebastian Munoz sit seven shots back at 9-under.

Rory McIlroy climbed into a four-way tie for 10th at 8-under with another strong round. He went 32 holes between bogeys and posted 66-67 since spitting the bit finishing up the final nine holes of his opening 75 in 39 strokes.

“Yeah, eight shots being a realist here, I just need to go out and shoot a good one (Sunday) and see where it puts me, but I have zero thoughts about winning this golf tournament right now,” McIlroy confessed after being the first player to finish the third round as the field went off split tees again.

McIlroy insisted before the week started that his game was good enough to win this week, but he’s been playing catchup ever since shooting an opening 75 during the lowest scoring round in Masters history when the field average was under par.

“Yeah, 11 under for the last two days, I think that sort of speaks for itself,” McIlroy said.

“The good golf was in there, I just didn't allow myself to play that way on the first 18 holes. This course can do that. This course can make you a little bit careful and a little bit tentative at times.

I've always said I play my best golf when I'm trusting and freer, and I've been a lot freer over the last 36 holes.”

Should he make things interesting, McIlroy will rue his first-round blunders that likely cost him a realistic chance of fulfilling his career slam quest this week.

“As I said, I think I've left myself too far back after the bad first day, but you know, I'll go and give it a good effort and see where that leaves me,” he said.

“Just try to do the same thing I've done the last couple of days, go out and try to hit every fairway, try to hit every green, try to make a birdie on every hole if you can. You're just trying to shoot the best possible score. That's the way to win golf tournaments is to just keep doing that day after day.”

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the reigning Open champion, is also trying to make the most of his place in the weekend after an opening 74 of his own. His long day Saturday included rallying to make the cut in the morning and backing it up with a strong 68 to tie his career-low round at Augusta.

“I said to myself when I was having my breakfast I needed to shoot 8-under today for my 26-and-a-half holes,” Lowry said.

“That was the number I had in my and I shot 5, so I’m pretty happy with that. If I can shoot 4- or 5-under (Sunday) I can have a pretty decent week around here. After a bad first round when I shot myself in the foot a little bit, you can’t really win from there unless you go mad altogether.

I proud of myself this morning the way I battled and went out this afternoon and did a decent job.”

Lowry made six birdies in his third round, offset by bogeys on 17 and 18 in the middle of his round when his drives barely missed and got him out of position. His 18th hole was something to behold after his drive clipped a tree branch and failed to reach the corner of the dogleg. He let out a laugh after he ripped his second shot so far left it went 100 yards down the ninth fairway.

“I don’t know if anybody’s ever been there,” he said.

“I was pin high and had a 100 yards from the ninth fairway. That was interesting and actually, I hit a good shot to about 15 feet.”

Lowry was thrilled just to make the weekend after his opening 74, giving him a chance to learn more about a course he loves but has never played particularly well on. Stringing together consecutive rounds in the 60s for the first time is a good lesson with the next Masters only five months away.

“You’re always learning – little things like the putt from the back of three which I holed but was a little quicker than I thought,” he said.

“You put those things in the memory bank and stuff like that stays with you if I have that putt next year.”