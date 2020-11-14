The story behind Augusta's aerial shots and 'The Golden Hour' of TV coverage

The golden hour before sunset has always been the perfect time to play golf. The air is cooler, the shadows longer and the light makes even the worst golf shot seem glorious.

Plenty of Masters have seen players chasing the sunlight in April to finish up after delays. But in November with darkness arriving early and half the field still out on the empty course until the horn blows to suspend play each night, the golden hour at Augusta has never been more prominent.

And it’s certainly never been seen like this – with the camera slowing elevating higher and higher above the treetops to catch the last rays of light shining on the tops of the pines and the burnt orange hues of autumn glowing like fire as the whole expanse of the course comes into view.

The pandemic has forced many things to change for the worse, but the ushering in of drone aerial coverage at the Masters can be added to the short list of positives.

“It’s been terrific, it’s been eye-opening, and it’s really been able to show off the course in never before seen looks,” said Harold Bryant, the executive producer and senior vice president for CBS Sports.

“It’s been special. The Golden Hour of television shooting is always the perfect time.”

CBS, which has been the primary rights holder for the Masters broadcast since it was first televised, has been trying to get Augusta National to allow the use of drone cameras for years as the technology and quality has rapidly improved. When the pandemic forced the postponement of the Masters to November and in August when it was decided to not allow any patrons on the course, the opportunity for experimentation arrived.

Masters and club chairman Fred Ridley announced the coverage changes on Wednesday and the first drone took flight during the Honorary Starters ceremony, though it was still too dark in the pre-dawn to show it off.

“Thanks to our friends at CBS Sports, we will debut a few technologies new to Augusta National, including a fly cam on the 16th hole and two drones providing sweeping aerial views never before seen during live Masters telecasts,” Ridley said.

The debut has been a long time coming and is unveiled during executive producer Lance Barrow’s final broadcast at the helm.

“We were able to work with the club and take advantage of this unique opportunity not having any patrons on the course,” Bryant said.

“We said to the club, let’s look for new angles. What can we do to bring people closer to course or provide them with something they’ve never seen before? It gives us the opportunity to move cameras around and try new things.”

The broadcast production team employs two “stealth” drones – one controlled from up near the Par 3 course near the 10th hole and the other from near the parking lot near the corner of the fourth green and fifth tee. It also installed a wired fly cam 40 to 50 feet up in the trees that can run the length of the par-3 16th hole.

“Our goal was to use (the drones and fly cam) as a storytelling tool and to show off parts of the course that we’ve never seen,” Bryant said.

“Competition, of course, takes priority. We don’t want to interfere with play in any way.

We haven’t been using it as much for the golf coverage but just to show us the beauty and the grandeur of the course. We can match it up to start up high and dissolve down to a golfer and finish low. As long as we’re far enough away.”

The aerial footage has deeply enriched the coverage and provided a perspective of the golf course and tournament that viewers have not seen before – both in beauty and in scale. There has never been aerial blimp coverage from Augusta, which bristles and forbids any commercial exposure that a giant floating Goodyear or MetLife billboard would represent. (The beverages served during the Masters are labeled Cola, Diet Cola, Sports Drink, etc.)

Bryant said the hope is that this experiment has proven sophisticated and covert enough and provided such unique content that it will continue to be used even after patrons return to the grounds, hopefully as soon as April 2021.

“It’s something we’re going to explore with the club,” Bryant said. “We can touch all parts of the course even around the perimeter and work with whatever regulations are out there to make sure we’re safe. We’re hoping. Let’s get through this week. We’ll focus on now and hopefully get to use it again.”

The same goes for the wired fly cam on 16, which is discreet enough blending into the background, he said.

“The door is open and we just have to work with the club and any local regulations to make sure it’s properly set up. I wouldn’t rule it out.”

For now, we get to enjoy a view unlike any other of Augusta National.