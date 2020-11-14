US Masters: Power-packed leaderbord as world's best battle for final major of 2020

We tuned into Augusta for an offseason Masters and an international teams showdown of America vs. the World broke out.

Friday came to a close with a Presidents Cup four-ball atop the leaderboard with predictable American heavyweights Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas and surprise international challengers Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Cameron Smith of Australia all tied at 9-under par.

Right behind them are enough European and international players to field a three-way combination of Ryder and Presidents Cups against the best Americans at Augusta National.

In the clubhouse at 8-under are Korea’s Sungjae Im and American Patrick Cantlay, with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Spain’s Jon Rahm at that mark with 3 and 6 holes, respectively, to complete when the second round resumes Saturday morning at 7:30am in Georgia.

After that is a cluster at 7-under of Ryder Cup Englishmen – 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose – with international team stars Louis Oosthuizen and C.T. Pan still finishing their second round.

A host of other players who have dealt with the pressure of representing their countries in major team competitions are within close reach on a course that has been susceptible to low scoring thus far, including Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, and Xander Schauffele at 6-under with holes remaining in their second rounds as well as multiple major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka in the clubhouse at 5-under.

“I've been looking at their names all day,” world No. 2 Rahm said of the crowd above him on the board including No. 1 Johnson and No. 3 Thomas.

“I think the fact that it is the last event of the year that a lot of us are going to play, I think it's a big factor. It's the last major of the year. We all want to finish the year in style and strong, and I think that's it, honestly.”

The pressure-packed nature of international team competition has certainly prepped even the more inexperienced players for a situation they find themselves in for the first time at the Masters.

“I've always said that experience in Melbourne definitely prepared me or helped me feel a lot more comfortable, really, in any scenario I get put on or whoever I'm playing with or whatever tournament it is,” Ancer, who was the first to reach the clubhouse with rounds of 68-67, said of the Presidents Cup last December.

“I mean, the amount of pressure that you feel there, the excitement, every putt counts so much. That whole week was big for me and my career.”

Smith joined Ancer with a fine finish Friday afternoon, playing the last four holes on the back in 5-under, giving fist bumps to his teammate after they attested their scores.

“I just like being tested, I guess,” said Smith, who beat Thomas in a singles match last December. “I feel like my game is best when I have to think a lot and hit the right shots, and it's an even playing field.

“I think my best golf is right up there. It's the stuff in between that gets me. Those guys are just so good at getting the most out of their game all the time, and that's something I need to learn to do. But I feel like when I'm playing really good golf, I can be right up there.”

The naked Masters keeps revealing new surprises at every turn and it seems clear that on deck is a free-for-all weekend with dozens of contenders tugging at the sleeves of a green jacket – some of them already past champions. Rory McIlroy rallied from an opening 75 to shoot 66 in the afternoon and make the cut, sitting at 3-under and six behind the leaders.

Mickelson, 50, is itching to make a run to become the oldest player to win a major, claiming he's “driving like a stallion” this week.

“I'm striking the ball exceptional, and I'm putting horrific,” he said. “And if I get that fixed this weekend, I'm going to make a run. … I've left eight, nine, 10 shots on the greens, and it's pathetic, and I'm going to fix that and hopefully make a run. But you can't make those mistakes, give those shots up in this field, in this competition.”

Defending champion Tiger Woods was lurching along at even par through 10 holes of his second round, still sitting at 4-under par overall with 11 through 18 to finish Saturday morning.

Pre-tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau was failing to capitalize on his aggressive bomber’s gameplan, making a triple-bogey on the short par-4 third hole after his initial attempt to drive the green ended up with a lost ball plugged into the mud left of the green. He will need to scramble to make the cut, sitting at 1-over par through 12 holes and waking up to a 17-foot eagle putt on 13 when play resumes in the morning.

The Masters cut was changed to top 50 and ties this year, eliminating the rule that allowed any players within 10 shots of the lead to play the weekend. Currently even par is tied for 50th, a group that includes Shane Lowry (through 10 holes) and Graeme McDowell (facing an 11-footer for par on No. 9 in the morning). Both may need to get to 1-under if the cut line moves in the morning to stick around for the rest of the weekend.