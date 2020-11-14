Sky Sports Sarah Stirk on asking the tough questions beyond the 18th green

Even 4,000 miles removed from her normal environment at Augusta National during the Masters, Sarah Stirk can sense the additional tension and prestige that comes with one of golf’s major championship weeks.

These strangest of circumstances for what would usually be the opening major of the golfing year are not lost on the Sky Sports presenter having forsaken her usual on-course posting where she conducts post-round player interviews.

“Even in the studio, you do feel that elevated prestige with this week,” Stirk tells the I. “The majors, it is up a level.

“The hours, the production, everything we do is taken up a notch. You feel it for sure and I think the Masters and The Open, it’s even more so. You feel the nerves and the pressure more than any other.”

The studio is not an unusual place for Stirk but the golf course is her more natural habitat.

“When I first joined Sky we did a lot more from the studio and over the years as our contract with the PGA Tour changed we started doing a lot more on-site. The studio’s fantastic because you’re covering the events, that’s great, but you’re not there, you’re not feeling it. I guess it is what it is.

“There’s so much excitement about this week, we’re all in a lockdown over here, it’s a bright point for us like Strictly Come Dancing, it provides some magic and sparkle so for golf fans at the minute it’s like ‘Wow! This is great to have this on our screens.’”

Stirk smiles at having compared the Masters with Strictly but there would be even more a wow factor for her were she at Augusta National this weekend, welcoming the contenders to her post at the Sky Cart and inviting them to dissect their day’s work.

“It’s a part of my job that I absolutely love. I’m very curious by nature. I love interviewing and speaking to players in that moment or before tournaments, just finding out how they’re doing, what they’re feeling, what they’re going through and especially at The Masters so I’m massively missing that.

“It’s that feeling. Quite often if I’m doing interviews you can sense things, if they’re nervous or they’ve got personal stuff going on or something really positive.

“Like Henrik Stenson at the 2016 Open Championship. I spoke to him every day that week and he didn’t really say it until after he’d won but he just had this sense of calm all week and I really felt that from talking to him all week, just super relaxed and calm.

“So it’s things like that you can pick up on. I’m quite into the psychology of sport and golf and I like to read players, not just by listening to them but their demeanour and body language. I’m fascinated by that and I’ll always pick up things that I can use in the broadcast. So that kind of stuff you do miss, you don’t get it because you’re thousands of miles away in London.”

There is more to the post-round interview than meets the eye of the armchair viewer and Stirk has become a student of gauging the mood of a player as they emerge from the recorders’ office, their day’s work complete for better or worse.

“I remember interviewing Ian Poulter, can’t remember where or when it was, but he was up there in contention and he’s always a good story for us because he talks so well, but he had double bogeyed the 18th and he was sort of fuming.

“We asked for him, because we work through the media liaison officials and all those protocols, and they said he was really pissed off. I said well, we still want to do him, and he came over and he was just livid. We don’t want a crap interview or a player cursing or whatever so it was like, ‘we really want to speak to you but if you really don’t want to do it, or you don’t want to be here, I’d rather you just don’t do it’.

“Fair play to him, he said, ‘no, no, it’s fine, I’ll do it’. But that’s the thing, they can make themselves look silly if they stand up there and just give one-word answers.”

There are occasions, however, when less is more from the sport’s elite, as she explained.

“Quite often we have to be careful, especially at majors, that we don’t over-interview the big players. I’m always conscious of this, so we’ll typically interview Rory (McIlroy) twice a week. We sometimes get him pre-tournament but I will try and keep it to a Thursday and Saturday or whatever and I think two is our max with the big players and they appreciate that we won’t always ask for them and then you’re more likely to get them when you need them because they know that and they’ll return the favour.

“But if someone’s fuming and they’ve had an absolute shocker at the end, sometimes it’s just worth leaving them because it’s pointless if you need something out of them and you know you’re not going to.

“But when you see them walking over to you and you can see how they might be feeling then you do adjust the interview accordingly.

“Even if someone shoots a 64 but doubles the last, it’s been a great day. So sure, you want them to react to the frustrations or disappointments of what’s happened but also on the flip side they’ve put together a great round and so on.

“It’s our job to try and get the right answers, whatever the story is. Most of the guys, they know that but it’s that balance and the relationship you have is important for when you need to sometimes ask tough questions.”

You can understand why Stirk is missing being there but these are strange times.

“I’ve done the PGA Championship and the US Open already from the studio and it is strange, you don’t get the feeling or a sense of anything because you’re so far removed from it, so all you can do is understand that the viewers just want to watch the golf shots and see the live coverage every day.

“We miss it probably more than the viewers do because we’re not getting our fix, the ins and outs.

“But at the end of the day we’re still showing live coverage week in, week out and that’s all we can do.”

