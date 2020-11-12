The Masers: Graeme McDowell only bright spot on bad day for Irish hopes

Graeme McDowell’s unrequited love affair with Augusta and the Masters got off to a better than average reunion today. He was the lone Irish story worth writing home about.

Playing in his 10th Masters and first since 2016, McDowell shot even-par 70 in the opening round, making double bogey on the ninth hole to avoid breaking par. On the two occasions be did break par in 2009 and 2015, he made two of his three career cuts at Augusta.

“Listen, it's never any fun to finish like that,” McDowell said.

“I missed one fairway today, and that's the one on 9, and I pulled a horrendous lie under a branch for my second shot and I could only manage to putt it out of there and left myself on the downslope in the rough and made 6 from there.”

McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion, made three birdies on 2, 3 and 8 to reach 2-under before his disappointing double at 9.

Reigning Open champion Shane Lowry, however, made early bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 and never holed anything for birdie all day to shoot a disappointing 2-over 74 in the softest conditions possible at Augusta.

Sharing a home together this week in Augusta, McDowell and Lowry spent the rain delay back at their house having coffee and biding time.

Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, hits off on the 18th fairway during a practice round

Starting late in the afternoon due to a three-hour rain delay in the morning, Rory McIlroy and amateur James Sugrue each opened their bids with bogeys – McIlroy on No. 1 and Sugrue with a matching pair on the Nos. 10 and 11.

McDowell got off to a poor start himself, making bogey off the bat at the 10th hole and another on the par-5 13th. But a run of birdies at 16, 2 and 3 got him into the red and in position to make the weekend.

“Birdied 16 and then really played quite solidly after that,” McDowell said. “I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of quality shots. Like I said, disappointed to finish like that, but lots of positives to take into tomorrow.

"I mean, the golf course is certainly as soft as you're ever going to see Augusta. It's as gettable as we're ever going to see at this place, and there was certainly a good score to be had out there, I just couldn't quite get the job done.”

Only six times in 24 previous rounds has McDowell ever broken par at Augusta, just three of those rounds in the 60s. His best finishes are a tie for 12th in 2012 and a tie for 17th in 2009.

“This is probably as comfortable, I think, as I've ever felt at this golf course,” he said. “The way I drove it today, I had lots of great looks at iron shots. I've just never had a great putting week here. It's so different. It's so different right now from what we expect, everything from the lack of fans to the softness of this place. It's just November, and it's just kind of Mother Nature. You know, it's still a fantastic golf course, still my favorite.

“I really enjoyed myself out there, to be honest with you. It's so much more chill here, I guess, from the intensity of what the Masters Tournament normally is, without a fans.

I'm a guy who likes the intensity, I need that, and we're obviously very, very hopeful that we can get them all back in April.

“First and foremost I want to have a great weekend from here. Twelfth I think is my best Masters finish, and I feel like I'm playing well enough to do better than that this weekend.”

Like McDowell, Lowry also considers Augusta his favourite course in the world yet the sentiment hasn’t been reciprocated with results. Only once in four prior starts has he ever made the weekend, and he’ll have to shoot a solid number in a second round that is likely to not be concluded until Saturday morning.

“I can't seem to get my head around this place,” Lowry said. “Played lovely in practice. Played really good going into it, and just off to a bad start. Had a bogey on 11 and didn't birdie 13 with a 7-iron in my hand, and you kind of – a poor bogey at 14. Just a couple of bad mistakes early on.

“It's not that I was chasing all day, but I just felt like I couldn't get a putt to the hole. I felt like I kept leaving myself nice putts underneath the hole and just kind of struggled to get the ball to the hole. But look, it is what it is. I'll regroup tonight, and whatever time we do play at tomorrow, I'll be ready to go and try and shoot the best score I can.”

Playing with Tiger Woods for the first time in his career, Lowry hoped to do better than finish six shots in arrears of the defending champion.

“It was nice to play with Tiger my first time I was able to play with him,” he said. “It is pretty cool. I didn't want to get distracted by it today, and I don't think I did, but playing with like my golfing hero is just pretty cool around this place, and as the Open Champion playing with the defending champion, that was just kind of a bit of a surreal experience. But I am very disappointed with my day, but I did enjoy my day, as well.”