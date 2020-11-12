Ireland's Niall Kearney tied for the lead at European Challenge Tour event in Spain

Ireland's Niall Kearney is tied for the lead at the Andalucía Challenge de Cádiz on the European Challenge Tour

Kearney and Spain's Jacobo Pastor share the halfway lead at the Andalucía Challenge de Cádiz after the duo reached seven under par at the end of the second day.

Kearney enjoyed a purple patch at the start of the back nine by carding an eagle on the par five 11th hole which was immediately followed by back-to-back birdies, before bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes meant he was unable to retain the outright lead which he opened on day one.

“I struggled a bit more today,” Kearney said.

“I got off to a slow start and didn’t really give myself any chances on the front nine. I had a great run around 11, 12 and 13 but then stumbled home a little bit. I bogeyed 15, the par three, then I actually hit a good tee shot off 17 but it went right behind the tree so I left myself in an awkward spot there. It was a mixed day.

“I’m swinging the club well, I’m putting well, but I just haven’t given myself enough chances. I need to get into that 10- or 12-foot range rather than 25 or 30 feet and hopefully give myself a chance.”

England's Matthew Baldwin is one shot off the lead in third place while Michael Hoey is in contention at two-under tied for 16th at the halfway stage.