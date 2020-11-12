'It's not good for the Masters': Augusta ready to go the distance against big hitters

No live shots have been fired yet at Augusta National this week, but Masters chairman Fred Ridley lobbed a few warning volleys across the bow of the increasing distance debate that has arrived in full force at his doorstep.

While saying there would be no in-season changes made to the golf course between this week and the 2021 Masters only five months away in April, Ridley intimated that Augusta is ready and willing to do whatever it takes to defend the course against the massive distance threats posed by Bryson DeChambeau and a growing number of big hitters in golf.

“I think we are at a crossroads as relates to this issue,” Ridley, a former USGA president, said during his annual media address. “We have always been very supportive of the governing bodies; we will continue to be supportive. We think that it's good that the game of golf is governed by the USGA and the R&A. We think they are great stewards of the game.

“But I'm hopeful that with the work and the (distance) studies that have been ongoing for some time, and I understand that in April there's to be some sort of publication of their conclusions, I do think that we're coming closer to a call to action. And all I can say is that, as it relates to our golf course, we have options, and we will take the necessary action to make sure we stay relevant.”

Ridley has often lamented that the “momentous decision” that club founder and co-designer Bobby Jones intended for players to make at the par-5 13th hole has been all but eliminated, and the club has purchased the land and make room necessary to lengthen one of the most interesting and decisive holes on the course.

“(No. 13) still provides a lot of drama, but its challenge is being diminished,” he said, a day after DeChambeau spoke of driving it over the corner to within 130 yards of the 510-yard hole par 5.

We don't think that's good for the Masters.

"We don't think it's good for the game. But the issue is a lot larger than Augusta National and the Masters. We have options, as I said, we can make changes, but not every golf course can.

“On one hand we want to say we want to grow the game, and on the other hand we're saying we're worried about distance. I think everybody just has got to get their head together and figure it out.”

Ridley is in his third year as club chairman and has so far resisted making dramatic changes to the course, but with the way DeChambeau is circumventing the strategic intent on many holes, his hand might be forced by 2022.

“I've been reluctant thus far to make any major changes regarding adding distance to the golf course,” Ridley said. “I think sometimes when you do that, I mean, I think there are unintended consequences that come out of that. The scale and the scope of the hole, it changes when you add distance. It changes more than just adding distance. The look of the hole changes. And the design philosophy of the hole changes. And that's something that we have always and I have always been very focused on is maintaining the design philosophy of (Alister) MacKenzie and (Bobby) Jones."

Looking ahead to next Masters, Ridley admitted that a return to full attendance status might be unlikely, but that something more resembling normal may be in the cards. That might include virus testing for every person who sets foot on the property.

“That would certainly be a wonderful circumstance if we could test large numbers of people,” Ridley said.

“I'm hopeful that we will see improved conditioned regarding this virus, but April is less than five months away so there's certainly no assurance of that,” Ridley said.

“I do think that I'm encouraged by what took place last week in Houston, having I think approximately 2,000 fans at that tournament. We'll be interested to see kind of how that went.

“We would need to see objective data that would give us a high level of confidence that we could bring large numbers of people onto the grounds for April. … A vaccine, while it will be wonderful when it happens, there's going to be ramp-up time and all kinds of issues that will probably point to beyond April as being the silver bullet, if you will.

So we are just going to make the decision based on the best information possible, but we do have hopes that the tournament in April will be closer to normal than it is right now.