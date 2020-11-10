US Masters: Rory McIlroy happy to let Bryson DeChambeau take all the attention

Bryson DeChambeau has hijacked the narrative in golf, and Rory McIlroy is just fine with that, thank you very much.

Returning for his 12th Masters, McIlroy’s quest to complete his career grand slam is almost an afterthought this week. Being on the backburner has helped take the focus off his failure thus far to secure a green jacket.

“I do prefer that. I like it. I’ve always liked sort of doing my own thing and trying to stay as low key as possible,” McIlroy said. “Sometimes the way I’ve played over the years, that hasn’t happened because I’ve won some tournaments and I’ve been on some pretty good runs at times.

“But yeah, I don’t mind this. This is nice. It feels like everything this year is more subdued. It’s more relaxed. That’s the feel for me, anyway. Obviously, Bryson is going to be feeling a little different because the attention is on him and deservedly so coming off the back of a major win and basically disrupting the game of golf over the last few months. It’s a big story, and I’m just as intrigued as everyone else to see how that unfolds.”

All eyes would have been on McIlroy in April, having regained the No. 1 ranking in the world with seven consecutive top-five finishes before the world shut down with the pandemic. Since the restart, he has struggled to regain his form in the flat atmosphere of golf events without spectators. His attention not only wanders on the course, it strays far from golf at home with the arrival of his daughter at the start of September.

But he insists his game is not a concern despite slipping to No. 5 in the world, and the field-best 29 birdies he posted in his last start at Sherwood two weeks ago illustrates that even as the fact he still tied for 17th shows how untidy his results have been.

“Look, the game feels pretty good,” said McIlroy, who drew a comfortable marquee pairing with fellow Bear’s Club members Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

“Before the world changed in March, I was playing pretty good. I got to No. 1 in the world, was playing pretty consistent golf, and then after we came back out of the lockdown, I’ve sort of … there’s been really good stuff in there, but there’s been some lacklustre stuff, too, lapses of concentration.

You know, sometimes feeling like you’re out there and it doesn’t really count. It’s been an adjustment to get used to, but we’ve been in it now for a few months, and maybe took me a little longer to adjust than some people.”

McIlroy is thankful to be able to compete in a Masters in 2020 after everything that has gone on in the world. So without fans or the fanfare he might have expected in a normal April, he feels like he’s almost playing with house money with a pair of Masters on tap in a five-month span.

McIlroy has tried almost every tactic you can think of coming into Augusta, and “relaxed” is not easiest state of mind to bring when the questions leading in are constantly about fulfilling an historic opportunity to become the sixth player to ever win all four major titles.

Augusta was very nearly the first of McIlroy’s major wins when he held the lead making the final turn in 2011 only to have it evaporate in a painful collapse through 10, 11 and 12, and his efforts at winning the green jacket have been a little haunting ever since.

But as a new father with a wife and infant daughter to return to from the course every night, being relaxed comes easier than it ever has to him.

“As child playing golf, I felt like the whole world revolved around me for a long time, and now it doesn’t,” he said. “It revolves around this little person that came into the world a few weeks ago, and it’s a nice change of pace. It’s different.

“Getting up here the first day, playing (Monday), getting back to the house, like there was no thought of turning the TV on. There was no thought of going on my phone. It was just go and see her and play a little bit before she goes to bed. It’s nice to take your mind off things, too.

“I think you need to be a pretty selfish person to be a good player at this game, and a little bit of selflessness probably isn’t a bad thing for me.”

Being the best driver in the game doesn’t hurt, either. While DeChambeau hogs the headlines for the sheer audacity of his power and distance, McIlroy’s consistency should serve him well at Augusta in relation to everyone else. He’s spent recent weeks ironing out some technical kinks that made his swing too flat and too deep underneath, and now the trick this week will be avoiding the big mistakes.

“That sort of has given me a nice bit of freedom throughout my swing; I don’t really have the fear of the left as I had sort of during the summer,” he said.

You’re sort of making sure that you make no worse than a bogey on any hole. That’s something that I probably haven’t done here that well in the past. I’ve made a few big numbers, and if you can limit those, yeah, take your medicine, be smart, punch out of trees, not try to be a hero, that all can sort of add up to at the end of the week to saving a few shots here and there.”

With back-to-back major shots at Augusta National, it’s a big window for fulfilling the Co Down man’s career goals. Assuming DeChambeau hasn’t discovered the cheat code and broken the game, most consider McIlroy too good to keep falling short at Augusta.

Phil Mickelson, who’s won three green jackets since finally breaking through with his first major win at age 33 at the 2004 Masters, believes McIlroy is destined for the seat at the Champions Dinner.

“There’s not much advice I can give him; the guy is as complete a player as there is, as well as smart, knowledgeable, and works hard,” Mickelson said after playing with McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in a practice round.

“So he’ll win and complete the grand slam. He’s too great a player not to.

“Played with him today and he’s playing beautifully. I would be shocked if he wasn’t in contention with a great chance on Sunday. So whether it’s this year, whether it’s a few months from now, whether it’s a few years…

“I remember when I was trying to win a major, any major, and I struggled for many years, but I always knew and believed it would happen, and eventually at age 33 it eventually did. He has so many majors already and such a strong game that winning a Masters will happen. And when it does, I think he’s going to win a few.”

McIlroy, still only 31 with four major wins already, knows it’s not that simple.

“I’ve always felt like I had the game to do well around here and to play well, it’s just a matter of, you know, getting out of my own way and letting it happen,” he said.

“But you have to go out and earn it. You can’t just rely on people saying that you’re going to win one. Greg Norman never did. Ernie Els never did. There are a lot of great people that have played this game that have never won a green jacket. It’s not a foregone conclusion, and I know that. I have to go out and earn it and play good golf.

“I think nowadays, with how many great players there are, I need to play my best golf to have a chance.”