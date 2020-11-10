Shane Lowry to partner Tiger Woods for first two rounds of US Masters

Open champion Shane Lowry will partner defending champion Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the 84th Masters.

Lowry will tee off at 12.55pm (all times Irish) on Thursday alongside and US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, with the trio starting from the 10th tee due to the lack of daylight.

After an 11-year wait, Woods won his 15th major championship and fifth Masters title at Augusta National in April last year, the 44-year-old finishing a shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele.

Cork amateur James Sugrue is in the last group of the first round off 10 (5.11pm) with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal and Andrew Putnam.

Rory McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, will start from the first tee at 5pm in the company of world number one Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Graeme McDowell goes off 10 at 1.17pm with Si Woo Kim and Nate Lashley.

Pre-tournament favourite and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau gets his bid for back-to-back major titles under way at 12.33pm alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

Scotland’s Sandy Lyle, who won the Masters in 1988, is in the first group out from the 10th tee at 12pm along with former US PGA champion Jimmy Walker and Chinese amateur Yuxin Lin.

Masters tee-times

Round 1 Tee times (all times Irish, US unless stated)

1st Tee

12pm: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

12.11: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)

12.22: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, *Lukas Michel (Australia)

12.33: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na

12.44: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

12.55: Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), *Abel Gallegos (Argentina)

1.06 pm: Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1.17: Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)

4.05pm: Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)

4.11: Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, *John Augenstein

4.27: Phil Mickelson, Abraha.m. Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

4.38: Adam Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

4.49: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka 5pm: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)

5.11: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Cameron Champ

5.22: Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd

10th Tee

12pm: Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, *Yuxin Lin (China)

12.11: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

12.22: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler 12.33: Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)

12.44: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau

12.55: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), *Andy Ogletree

1.06pm: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)

1.17: Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley

4.05pm: Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)

4.16: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)

4.27: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

4.38: Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)

4.49: Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

5pm: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

5.11: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam., *James Sugrue (Ireland)

*signifies amateur