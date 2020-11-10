A strange silence in US Masters like no other

If a Masters Tournament came in November and nobody could hear it, is it still a Masters? The answer is yes, but this week will be a Masters unlike any other.

“Of all the tournaments that there’s been no crowds out, I think a lot of people feel like this one is going to feel the most different,” said Tommy Fleetwood after his Monday practice round. “I think you associate so many moments in the history of the tournament and so many moments that you know on the back nine with the patrons and how they react.”

The cathedral in the pines we know as Augusta National has always evoked a quiet reverence and silent awe in those lucky enough to set foot there. Silence, however, has never been a feature of the Masters. When defending champion Tiger Woods went out yesterday afternoon for a practice round with reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, maybe 15 people on any given hole saw them play.

As DeChambeau consistently outdrove Woods by 30 to 40 yards on every hole, not a peep of sound could be heard anywhere on a day when 50,000 people would normally be cheering it on like a heavyweight bout.

That’s the soundtrack of 2020 — nothing. Augusta is famous for its roars that echo through the pines and deliver the news before the details ever show up in red numerals on the manual scoreboards. In between the roars, however, there’s always a constant thrum of energy from the whispers and conversation of thousands of patrons spread across the acres as golf history unfolds at every corner.

Yesterday was eerily quiet — which at Augusta is disquieting. The instances of pure silence during Masters week have always been reserved for the rare funereal moments that shock the breath out of everyone around. Greg Norman’s final-round collapse in 1996. Rory McIlroy’s Sunday meltdown on Nos. 10, 11, and 12 in 2011.

In 2016 when Jordan Spieth — who had led at the conclusion of a record seven consecutive rounds and made the final Sunday turn five strokes ahead — shanked his tee shot on the 12th hole into Rae’s Creek there was a collective gasp of horror from the thousands packed in at Amen Corner. In the next painful minutes, however, as Spieth’s hopes unravelled with a quadruple-bogey, there was a crushing silence in that hallowed corner of the course. Patrons wouldn’t — or couldn’t — even breathe, as the only sound was the trickle of water over the dam behind the 11th green that few there had ever heard before.

This week that silence will be pervasive for all seven days of tournament week. No eagle roars.

No eruptions of groans or cheers carried on the wind heralding what’s happening around the players. Just golf and a sea of magnificent green all around.

The 2020 Masters comes without patrons. It comes without traffic. It comes without ropes. It comes without grandstands. It comes without chairs set up around 18 green and 12 tee and the entirety of the 16th hole. The smattering of media, green-jacketed members, volunteers, players, and caddies will the only ones spread out across the course. Painted lines on the grass are the only barricade between the fairway and the second cut — which is lush and longer than ever without galleries tamping it down. Anyone not playing can walk with their toes directly up to the back of the 12th tee and take in the full glory of Amen Corner without obstruction.

On television, everything will look glorious. Much like Winged Foot for the US Open, the viewers will get sightlines and backgrounds they’ve never seen before. It will lack the colour palette of April — no pastel azaleas along the 13th or the sea of vibrant golf shirts and sundresses framing familiar holes. Here and there a few deciduous hardwoods are transitioning to autumn, but the majority of the grounds remains the evergreen of conifers and shrubs.

The real difference in this November Masters and the usual April affair will be felt the most by the players. The quiet is one adjustment they’ve spent months getting accustomed to, likely forcing them to pay closer attention to the scoreboards every time a window opens to see where the leaders stand. You might be able to hear Bryson DeChambeau grunt as he swings with such violent fury, but there’ll be no shocked reaction when his ball comes to rest on some preposterous location.

“There’s no doubt the missing galleries is going to be the biggest difference,” said Adam Scott, the 2013 champion.

Those roars you talk about. You know what’s going on. You know if it’s an eagle. You know if it’s a birdie. You know if it’s for Tiger or possibly Phil, and that excitement… It helps with the drama on the weekend, certainly.

“So we’ll be missing one element, but it is a huge element to the experience of playing the Masters.”

Beyond that, the course will be different as well. The fairways are thicker than usual, with some of the Bermuda grass still prevalent underneath the immature annual ryegrass overseed. The second cut is high enough in places that you might almost call it rough. There are even a few newly planted pine trees on the far corners of the doglegs at 13 and 18 to perhaps keep DeChambeau a little honest.

A longer course may even get a good drenching of rain tomorrow and Thursday to make it that much longer, playing deeper into the hands of the DeChambeaus, Dustin Johnsons, and other power hitters salivating at the chance to attack the course. One of them could be walking up the 72nd hole surrounded by maybe a thousand witnesses.

“I think with the scheduled forecast, it will definitely be softer,” said Patrick Cantlay, who held the lead later in his Sunday round last year at Augusta.

“That will be the biggest difference. The grass might be just a little higher and the course may play just a little slower than normal.”

Despite everything about this Masters that will be different, its prestige cannot be altered even by the pandemic. “The things that will be the same is it still means the same to us all, and maybe even more so because we return to Augusta National every year,” said Scott.

“Everything that the club does to make this a special event for everybody who gets to watch it, whether that’s on TV, the patrons who come to the grounds or the players, it’s an incredible experience, and that is why it means so much to us all. That will be the same.”