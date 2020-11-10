Paul McGinley: 'Irish Open won’t fade into oblivion'

Paul McGinley

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 06:30
Brian Keogh

Paul McGinley insists the Irish Open will remain one of Europe’s premier events despite doubts about its future as the European Tour battles to retain title sponsor Dubai Duty Free.

The European Tour and Dubai Duty Free were to sit down after this year’s Covid-19-disrupted event at Galgorm Castle and discuss a relationship that began at Royal County Down in 2015 and a contract that ran out in September.

Conversations are ongoing and while there is no news on Dubai Duty Free staying on or the chances of the Irish Open regaining the Rolex Series status it lost this year, board member McGinley is bullish about the championship’s future.

“What I will assure you is the Irish Open will remain on the front line, it certainly won’t fade into oblivion,” said the Dubliner, who hosted a hugely successful Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch last year. 

“We have a lot to offer in Ireland, very patriotic crowds, a country that everybody loves to visit, and fabulous golf courses. We have always commercially been really good too, so all of them dynamics together will make sure the Irish Open will not fade off the calendar and become a second-tier event on the European Tour.

“I’m very confident we will be matching and improving on the heights we reached in Lahinch; I’m optimistic for the event’s future.”

Graeme McDowell remains hopeful that he can host at Mount Juliet in 2021 after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of May’s staging at the Kilkenny estate and the move to Ballymena in September. With Pádraig Harrington as Ryder Cup captain, it would make sense to build the event around qualifying for the Dubliner’s team for Whistling Straits next year.

