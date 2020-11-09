Bryson DeChambeau’s Master plan: Tear Augusta apart

America is on edge. One man has threatened the traditional norms and institutions to such an extreme extent that the very future feels at stake. As the most anticipated November in generations reaches its decisive moment, the growing unease remains palpable as we await the definitive answer to the biggest question.

Will Augusta National bow to the will and power of Bryson DeChambeau or can one of golf’s most venerable strategic stages hold up against the bombastic threat that the reigning US Open champion represents?

Was there another narrative you were expecting? Because the most polarising golfer – at least in the professional ranks – is pretty much the only golf thing anyone is talking about as the Masters approaches. And that’s saying something considering Tiger Woods is the returning champion.

“He might be the most talked-about person coming into a Masters since … Tiger or Jack in their day,” said Curtis Strange.

“I think the world who follows the game thinks that Bryson is automatically going to win, and we know that's the not case.”

When DeChambeau bombed vaunted Winged Foot into submission with a dominating six-stroke victory in the US Open in September, he unleashed a torrent of hot takes on what his brand of attack means to the future of the game.

Opinionated Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee called it “one of the most amazing things that I have ever seen in the game.

“The future just happened,” said Chamblee, calling the repercussions of his Winged Foot performance ‘seismic’.

“This beefed-up, bulked-up Bryson just changed the game. … I would argue that this one will eventually change the game either in the way it’s played or perhaps in the equipment that it’s played with. If you’re not paying attention to this and you’re in professional golf, you’re going to get left behind.”

His US Open win hadn’t been over an hour before DeChambeau expressed his intention to get even bigger and deploy a 48-inch driver to assault Augusta, which offers none of the traditional defences like thick rough to counter free-swingers.

“It really is something crazy that I never thought was even possible,” he said of the 48-inch driver he’ll unveil this week.

“The numbers that it's producing are staggering, way more than what I'm doing right now. So if I can get it dialled in and get the miss-hits working correctly, I feel like I can easily but that in play at Augusta.”

Golf has always had its share of big hitters who raised the generational power bar. Jack Nicklaus did it. John Daly did it. Tiger Woods did it. Bubba Watson did it.

Each of them, however, had a certain artistry to the way they maximized their power and capitalized with major triumphs.

DeChambeau’s approach and technique stands alone. First he bulked up more than 50 pounds with protein shakes and muscle building. Then he began swinging with a Happy Gilmore-inspired violence that is more brutal and mechanical than artistic.

Now he’s making incremental gains with science and technology in his equipment that make ball “look like a missile coming off the face.”

He wouldn’t disclose how far he was hitting his 48-inch driver as he spent a month ironing out the kinks – “I don't want to ruffle any feathers,” he said – but he made a chilling post on his Instagram page last month, showing he carried a ball 403.1 yards with a 211 mph ball speed. “Not even the 48-inch driver,” he noted.

Call him crazy at your own risk.

“There will obviously be people that doubt what I do. That's totally fine. That's fuel for my fire,” DeChambeau said. “You know, Einstein was always called a crazy man or somebody that was defying what was actually possible until he started to prove it or people started to prove his theories correct.”

If he harnesses his power and equipment properly, the opportunities it presents at Augusta National could be game-changing – akin to what Tiger did in 1997 when he shocked the golf world with a 12-stroke victory with a 323.1-yard driving average that was 46 yards longer than the field average and 25 yards further than anyone else that week.

Golf Digest cited sources who witnessed DeChambeau’s recent scouting trip to Augusta with some staggering anecdotes – a 380-yard drive on No. 1 that left him 65 yards to green; driving par-4 third green with 3-wood; carrying 315-yard bunkers on 5; driving within 6-iron on 8; driving within wedge range on both 13 and 15; leaving 100 yards into 18.

DeChambeau feels his length will give him advantages on – checks notes – Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18. He admits he’ll play the downhill par-4 10th the same way as always.

ESPN analyst Andy North, who followed DeChambeau around Winged Foot, can’t wait to see him at Augusta.

“I'm most interested of all the players next week watching how Bryson will go ahead and attack the golf course,” North said.

“You can watch it on TV but until you're standing next to him and actually watch the violence that he's creating and how the golf ball leaves the club head, you can't believe it. It is absolutely astounding.

“I mean, (he) will be places that we've never seen anybody even think about getting to, and the fact that there are no patrons, you can go some different directions than maybe you normally couldn't because there's so many people in that spot. … It sure changes how you can attack the golf course if you can drive over every single bunker and you can start taking shortcuts and hit it up over corners that no one's ever done before. It's going to be fun to see.”

Will those distance advantages be enough to overcome what has been DeChambeau’s Achilles heel at Augusta? He ranks dead last in strokes gained putting among players who have played at least eight rounds in the last three Masters.

Whatever doubters there were regarding his master plan, they largely vanished after he gutted the field and the course at Winged Foot, leading that field in scrambling to prove he’s more than just a power hitter.

“I think he certainly opened a lot of people's eyes to what's possible in the game,” said Adam Scott.

“Not everyone is going to have the work ethic that he has, I think that's also impressive. What he's put in, he's now getting out. I'm very impressed.” Webb Simpson plays at the other end of the control spectrum of DeChambeau, but count him among the impressed with what Bryson is doing.

“Whether guys will admit it or not, they have to respect what he’s done,” Simpson said. “Any of us can go and try to do it. It’s a whole other thing to do it. I don’t think guys are willing to risk their careers the way he was. But he’s so smart he was able to do it as carefully as he could.” But some guys are testing the waters of increasing swing speed to keep up, including Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau.

“It was a tremendous compliment with Rory posting his speed numbers,” DeChambeau said. “It's super cool, and I can't wait to battle against him with those numbers. It's going to be great for the game of golf and everybody in general.

"Hopefully for the next generation that comes up it will be some inspiration, too.”

Augusta went through a Tiger-proofing phase after Woods torched the course in 1997 – adding length and groves of trees to try to rein in the distance advantage. How does Augusta potentially thwart someone on the scale of DeChambeau?

“Hopefully they will make the greens a little faster, the greens a little harder,” Simpson said. “But he still has to hit it somewhat straight, even at Augusta. I think it will be a big conversation if he goes and shoots 20 under and wins by 10.” DeChambeau believes there is no defence Augusta can make against him.

“I certainly wouldn't make it longer,” he said. “That's only going to give me a bigger advantage. Without giving too much away, I would definitely say that you almost can't. And I'm not saying that in a cocky manner at all. I'm just saying it's difficult to control length.”

The Masters will deliver the verdict this week. The result could be a sea change for the game.