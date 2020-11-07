Augusta in November: A whole new ball game for Graeme McDowell and the world's best golfers

At last, Masters week is upon us, but not as we know it.

From first to last in the major championship schedule, the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National takes place not in April but November, having been pushed back seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It means Graeme McDowell has had to wait a little longer to make his first appearance in the invitational since 2015 and Portrush’s homegrown major champion could not be more excited.

McDowell, who won the Saudi International on the European Tour prior to lockdown, took time out from his preparations at the Vivint Houston Open earlier this week to explain how this week’s trip down Magnolia Lane could be very different for competitors and armchair viewers alike.

"It’s going to be a unique week,” he said.

1. A quiet place

“I’ve played Augusta outside of the tournament, it’s amazing the expanses of grass with nobody out there. It will have an eerie feeling to it.

“There’s no point trying to ice it, it’s going to be different without the people out there.

“It’s going to be quiet. On Sunday afternoon, Augusta has a certain sound to it. You know when you’re watching the coverage and you hear a bomb going off, you pretty much know that’s an eagle on 13 or a big putt on 15 or maybe a hole-in-one on 16.

Not having those sounds is going to be very different for the viewer.

“There’s no getting away from it, when the gun goes off on a Thursday, that atmosphere, energy and intensity that is brought by fans is certainly something that I miss. I’m looking forward to getting that back.”

2. Same green speeds, different approach shots

“It will be interesting to see how the golf course is going to play, of course. That’s the thing we’re all curious about. I know a few of the boys have been on site.

"It’s not as lush green as you’d normally get in April. I think six weeks ago the golf course was Bermuda. They’ve overseeded now, at this time of the year much of the overseeds come in as strong as it normally would say in April so you do have some sort of Bermuda within the grass as well so it is going to play a little bit differently.

"The greens I’m sure will be as firm and fast as always – they have the SubAir (drying system) there so they can do whatever they want.

We will be keeping a close eye on the weather this week. It looks like it’s going to be dry up there; the drier the better for guys like me so the golf course can play a little shorter.

"We’re getting a good workout this week here in Houston, getting the four and five iron warmed up because I feel like there’ll be plenty of those next week at Augusta.

3. Rethinking the bag

"I think I’m putting one of our new (Srixon) balls in play this week. It’s actually a ball that we’re not going to release (to the public) until the end of next year, our Z Star Diamond, but it is available for us to play here in the meantime.

Graeme McDowell: 'It will be interesting to see how the golf course is going to play'. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“I’ve been testing it the last 10 days and I like it a lot. It’s got a little bit more spin which is going to be great for me at Augusta next week.

It’s going to help me with my longer irons coming into the greens and it also has a little bit of a softer feel around the greens which is going to be great for chipping.

"I just put a fresh wedge in the bag, a fresh 58, just for chipping and more control around the greens next week as well.

"It is very firm this week in Houston so again, from a chipping point of view, from a green speed and firmness point of view, the greens are pretty quick this week so it will be a good little tune-up for next week as well."

4. Starting at the 10th

“They’re going for a two-tee start this year, which will be interesting. They’ve got less light... so just for getting everyone around.

“In 2005, it was my first Masters and there was a big thunderstorm on Thursday morning. That pushed the tee-times back and they ended up going to two tees.

“My first hole was 10 and I hit a really good drive around the corner. I got down there and it was so soft that it hit the downslope and kind of plugged.

“Now I’ve got this hanging lie with the ball above my feet on the downslope, the pin was on the front right and I had about 215 to the pin off this ridiculous hanging lie. I thought to myself, ‘Welcome to Augusta!’ I think I made about a six-footer for five. It was one of the hardest second shots I’ve ever seen in my life.

“From that point of view, the two-tee start will be very interesting. The back nine is a pretty tough start, 10 and 11 right out of the box and then 12 but it’s not like the front nine is an easy start either.

One is historically one of the hardest holes on the golf course.

5. Bring your sweater

“I don’t remember being very cold at Augusta very often. I feel like the last four or five times I played, it’s been pretty warm there in April with lots of shirt sleeves and stuff. It’s certainly going to be interesting.

"The temperatures are going to be a little on the cold side but the forecast at the minute looks okay.”

6. No patrons but a TV treat

“It is going to look very different. Augusta National being who they are, I’m sure they’ll do their best to try and make the TV experience as great as it can possibly be.

"I’m sure the golf course is going to look very different on TV. Will it play a bit longer? Just with the temperatures being a little colder and with the overseed - it requires a lot of water and typically can be quite soft. We’ll see. I’m not sure. I’m sure the golf course will look good on TV but it is going to look different out there without that definition of people and some of those little amphitheatres around the greens.

For the viewer, I think they’re going to get some unique looks at Augusta they’ve never seen before.