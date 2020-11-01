Callum Shinkwin claims maiden European Tour title at Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

Callum Shinkwin claims maiden European Tour title at Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open
England’s Callum Shinkwin defeated Kalle Samooja in a play-off to win the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 14:30
Phil Casey

England’s Callum Shinkwin defeated Finland’s Kalle Samooja in a play-off to win his first European Tour title in the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open.

Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole to secure victory after the pair had finished tied on 20 under par.

The 27-year-old, who lost a play-off for the Scottish Open in 2017 after missing from four feet to win on the 72nd hole, had earlier produced a spectacular finish to set the clubhouse target following a closing 63.

Shinkwin was two shots behind with two holes play but birdied the 17th and then holed from 50 feet for an eagle on the 18th to complete a back nine of 29.

Samooja needed to match Shinkwin’s eagle to win in regulation and saw his long-range attempt run five feet past the hole, but held his nerve to hole the birdie putt to force extra holes.

The 32-year-old then left himself with an almost identical birdie putt to extend the play-off, but pushed it agonisingly wide of the hole.

Down golfer Cormac Sharvin shot his best round of the week, a closing 66, to double his score to par to 10-under and finish 28th.

More in this section

Hero Open - Day Three - Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club Jamie Donaldson holds slender lead after third round of Cyprus Open
Scottish Championship - Day Four - Fairmont St Andrews PGA Tour: Padraig Harrington in contention in Bermuda
Wimbledon 2016 - Day Seven - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Jack Nicklaus votes for Donald Trump in US election and urges others to follow
cypruspa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up