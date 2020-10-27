Dinner is served: Champions will still stick with tradition at the Masters

Even a global pandemic wouldn’t stop the Masters this year - or one of it’s great traditions: the Champions Dinner.

Tiger Woods confirmed over the weekend that the Tuesday night pre Tournament gathering for former green jacket holders is still on the schedule for Augusta next month although with some terms and conditions.

The Champions Dinner was first hosted by Ben Hogan in 1952. Hogan (who had won the Masters in 1951) wanted it to be an occasion where the players could “reminisce, swap banter and relax” before competing. Past Masters champions and the Augusta Club Chairman are on the exclusive guestlist. The defending champion chooses the menu.

Woods said that the dinner will take place on November 10th but it will be markedly different to previous gatherings “We’re not going to have it upstairs [in the clubhouse],” Woods explained. “I think we’re going to have it downstairs where there’s more room so we can all be socially distant.” Woods also admits that the group will be much smaller in number: “I think we’re not going to get a lot of the past champions coming because obviously they're at the at-risk age,” said Woods.

“This is unlike any times we’ve ever had in the past, so we’ve got to do what we can do to obviously have the traditions that we’d like to have but also maintain safety guidelines.”

The five-time green jacket winner said that his planned menu remains as it was prior to the postponement: steak and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi, along with milkshakes for dessert.

A little earlier this year the experts at PGA.com trawled through the archives and published a selection of menus from previous Masters winners. Bon appetit.

Patrick Reed, 2019: A choice of Caesar salad or wedge salad to start, with the main dish a prime bone-in cowboy ribeye with herb butter (mountain trout also available for those who prefer fish). Side dish options: macaroni and cheese, creamed corn, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli. Dessert choices: tiramisu, vanilla bean creme brulee, chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake.

Sergio Garcia, 2018: Garcia's menu began with an "International salad," with ingredients chosen to represent the countries of past Masters champions. The entree was arroz caldoso de bogavante, a traditional Spanish lobster rice. And for dessert, Garcia chose his mother's recipe for tres leches cake, served with tres leches ice cream.

Danny Willett, 2017: The Englishman chose a traditional British meal. Willett's menu started with mini cottage pies (similar to shepherd's pie but made with beef rather than lamb). The entree: a traditional "Sunday roast" (prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding). For dessert, apple crumble and vanilla custard. And a finish of coffee and tea with English cheese and biscuits, plus a selection of wines.

Jordan Spieth, 2016: Salad of local greens; main course of Texas barbecue (beef brisket, smoked half chicken, pork ribs); sides of BBQ baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, sauteed green beans, grilled zucchini, roasted yellow squash; dessert of warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream.

Bubba Watson, 2015: Same menu as 2013.

Adam Scott, 2014: Surf-and-turf on the grill, including Moreton Bay “bugs” (lobster). Started with an appetizer of artichoke and arugula salad with calamari. The main course of Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, served with Moreton Bay lobster, sauteed spinach, onion cream mashed potatoes. Desserts of strawberry and passion fruit pavlova, Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae.

Bubba Watson, 2013: Traditional Caesar salad to start. Entree of grilled chicken breast with sides of green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni, and cheese, served with cornbread. Dessert of confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

Charl Schwartzel, 2012: An opening course consisting of a chilled seafood bar, which includes shrimp, lobster, crabmeat, crab legs, and oysters. The main course is a "braai," a South African barbecue, which includes lamb chops, steaks, and South African sausages. Dessert of vanilla ice cream sundae. Also in the mix are salads, cheeses, plus sides such as sauteed sweet corn, green beans, and Dauphinoise potatoes.

Phil Mickelson, 2011: A Spanish-themed menu with seafood paella and machango-topped filet mignon as the entrees. Also includes a salad course, asparagus, and tortillas as sides, plus ice cream-topped apple empanada for dessert.

Angel Cabrera, 2010: An Argentine asado, a multicourse barbecue featuring chorizo, blood sausage, short ribs, beef filets and mollejas (the thymus gland/sweetbreads).

Trevor Immelman, 2009: Bobotie (spiced minced meat pie with an egg topping), sosaties (a type of chicken skewer), spinach salad, milk tart and South African wines.

Zach Johnson, 2008: Iowa beef, Florida shrimp.

Phil Mickelson, 2007: Barbecued ribs, chicken, sausage and pulled pork, with coleslaw.

Tiger Woods, 2006: Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole; green salad; steak fajitas, chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans; apple pie and ice cream for dessert.

Phil Mickelson, 2005: Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Caesar's salad, garlic bread.