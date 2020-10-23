Watch: Rory McIlroy snaps his club after frustrating start to Zozo Championship

It was a day to forget for Rory McIlroy at the Zozo Championship in California after a round of 73 left him tied for 64th in the leaderboard.

Sebastian Munoz recovered from a late double bogey to take an early lead while Tiger Woods reached the turn in three over and dropped another shot to finish on 76.

Tyrrell Hatton is tied for second after a 65 along with American Justin Thomas, the former PGA Championship winner who picked up four shots in the last three holes.

Justin Rose is on five under and tied for ninth, while Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick are two shots further back on three under.

However, for McIlroy, his frustrations got the better of him as after an errant approach shot, he snapped his club in anger.