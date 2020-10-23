Watch: Rory McIlroy snaps his club after frustrating start to Zozo Championship

Watch: Rory McIlroy snaps his club after frustrating start to Zozo Championship

Rory McIlroy at the Zozo Championship in California snaps his club after a wayward approach shot.

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 11:30
Press Association

It was a day to forget for Rory McIlroy at the Zozo Championship in California after a round of 73 left him tied for 64th in the leaderboard.

Sebastian Munoz recovered from a late double bogey to take an early lead while Tiger Woods reached the turn in three over and dropped another shot to finish on 76.

Tyrrell Hatton is tied for second after a 65 along with American Justin Thomas, the former PGA Championship winner who picked up four shots in the last three holes.

Justin Rose is on five under and tied for ninth, while Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick are two shots further back on three under.

However, for McIlroy, his frustrations got the better of him as after an errant approach shot, he snapped his club in anger.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy 18/6/2104 Golf chiefs say restrictions are something 'we regret, but also accept'
Golf Resumes in Ireland Golf courses must close from midnight
42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Three - Le Golf National Tiger Woods feeling in form as he returns as Masters preparations continue

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up