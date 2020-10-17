Jonathan Caldwell best of the Irish as Matt Wallace heads Scottish Championship

Jonathan Caldwell heads the Irish challenge at the Scottish Championship after a 68 moved him up to 12 under, six behind current leader Matt Wallace.
Wallace carded a brilliant bogey free round of 66 to open up a three shot lead heading into the final round at Fairmont St Andrew's. The Englishman is chasing a fifth European Tour title and his first since the 2018 Made in Denmark, and he edged closer to that target after recording an eagle and four birdies – including two in his last two holes - to get to 18 under par, three ahead of nearest challenger and countryman Garrick Porteous.
Caldwell is tied fifth alongside Chris Paisley and Eddie Pepperell, with a pair of birdies each on the back and front nines to see him card a bogey-free round.
Pádraig Harrington has slipped back to 10 shots off the lead after carding a third round 73 that leaves him on eight under.
Harrington had started the third round brightly with an eagle on seven but his good work was undone with bogeys on the ninth and 11th followed by double bogey on the 17th.
Spaniard Adrian Otaegui had a share of the overnight lead with Wallace and he sits in third place at 14 under par after a round 70.
Wallace said: “I enjoyed it a lot. Especially at the end there to finish the way I did was really nice. It’s probably the best I’ve ever handled myself. I missed a few putts early on, I didn’t really get much going. I holed a nice one on four and then a good two on that short driveable hole but then nothing really happened. Sometimes I felt like I wanted to push on but I stayed really patient and it showed there by the end. It’s very simple when you’re just thinking about the process. I’m just going to go and have a nice bath, warm up, have some food and then get ready for tomorrow. Do the same things I’ve been doing practice-wise. Find out where the wind is because the wind could be different, come up with a game plan, and then process and execute.”