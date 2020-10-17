Jonathan Caldwell best of the Irish as Matt Wallace heads Scottish Championship

Jonathan Caldwell heads the Irish challenge at the Scottish Championship after a 68 moved him up to 12 under, six behind current leader Matt Wallace.

Wallace carded a brilliant bogey free round of 66 to open up a three shot lead heading into the final round at Fairmont St Andrew's. The Englishman is chasing a fifth European Tour title and his first since the 2018 Made in Denmark, and he edged closer to that target after recording an eagle and four birdies – including two in his last two holes - to get to 18 under par, three ahead of nearest challenger and countryman Garrick Porteous.

Caldwell is tied fifth alongside Chris Paisley and Eddie Pepperell, with a pair of birdies each on the back and front nines to see him card a bogey-free round.

Pádraig Harrington has slipped back to 10 shots off the lead after carding a third round 73 that leaves him on eight under.

Harrington had started the third round brightly with an eagle on seven but his good work was undone with bogeys on the ninth and 11th followed by double bogey on the 17th.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui had a share of the overnight lead with Wallace and he sits in third place at 14 under par after a round 70.

Wallace said: “I enjoyed it a lot. Especially at the end there to finish the way I did was really nice. It’s probably the best I’ve ever handled myself. I missed a few putts early on, I didn’t really get much going. I holed a nice one on four and then a good two on that short driveable hole but then nothing really happened. Sometimes I felt like I wanted to push on but I stayed really patient and it showed there by the end. It’s very simple when you’re just thinking about the process. I’m just going to go and have a nice bath, warm up, have some food and then get ready for tomorrow. Do the same things I’ve been doing practice-wise. Find out where the wind is because the wind could be different, come up with a game plan, and then process and execute.”

198 Matt Wallace 65 67 66;201 Garrick Porteous 66 69 66;202 Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 62 70 70;203 Sean Crocker (USA) 70 66 67;204 Eddie Pepperell 68 70 66, Jonathan Caldwell 70 66 68, Chris Paisley 66 71 67;205 Adrien Saddier (Fra) 67 67 71, Aaron Rai 66 67 72;206 Paul Waring 68 67 71, Martin Simonsen (Den) 69 69 68;207 Ben Stow 70 70 67, Matthew Jordan 71 68 68, Brandon Stone (Rsa) 67 70 70, Matthew Southgate 69 68 70;208 Marcus Armitage 70 68 70, Marc Warren 67 69 72, Calum Hill 70 72 66, Padraig Harrington 66 69 73;209 Bryce Easton (Rsa) 65 72 72, Ashun Wu (Chn) 67 71 71, Jamie Donaldson 70 70 69, Connor Syme 70 70 69, Lee Westwood 67 70 72;210 Richie Ramsay 74 68 68, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 72 68 70, Matthew Baldwin 70 72 68, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa) 67 73 70, Ewan Ferguson 67 72 71, Oliver Farr 73 67 70, James Morrison 72 69 69; 211 Sam Horsfield 74 69 68, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 73 64 74, Alexander Levy (Fra) 70 71 70;212 Craig Howie 70 68 74, David Law 73 67 72, Justin Harding (Rsa) 75 64 73, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 68 70 74, Ashley Chesters 72 70 70, Lars Van Meijel (Ned) 72 70 70, Pedro Figueiredo (Por) 70 70 72, Dave Coupland 68 69 75;213 Joel Stalter (Fra) 70 72 71, Philip Eriksson (Swe) 73 67 73, Daniel Gavins 70 68 75, Scott Jamieson 67 75 71, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 71 72 70, Wil Besseling (Ned) 71 69 73, David Drysdale 69 71 73, Darius Van Driel (Ned) 72 69 72;214 Zach Murray (Aus) 69 73 72, S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind) 69 69 76, Benjamin Poke (Den) 71 71 72, Justin Walters (Rsa) 71 69 74, Robin Petersson (Swe) 71 71 72, Renato Paratore (Ita) 68 73 73;215 Oliver Wilson 72 68 75, Damien Perrier (Fra) 70 70 75, Hurly Long (Ger) 69 73 73;216 Ben Evans 69 72 75, Lorenzo Scalise (Ita) 71 71 74, Jens Fahrbring (Swe) 72 71 73, Steven Tiley 69 74 73, Tom Gandy (IOM) 70 73 73, Ricardo Santos (Por) 71 71 74, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 73 70 73, Gregory Havret (Fra) 69 70 77;219 Daniel Young 72 71 76.