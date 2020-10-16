Padraig Harrington in contention as Matt Wallace tries to catch Ryder Cup captain's eye

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington carded a 69 to leave him in a tie for fifth on nine-under-par at the Scottish Championship at the halfway stage.

England’s Matt Wallace boosted his chances of being part of Harrington's team to face the USA as he carded an impressive five-under 67 at Fairmont St Andrews to join Adrian Otaegui at the top of the leaderboard.

Wallace, 30, took advantage of favourable morning conditions to continue his impressive form by firing six birdies and just one bogey to reach 12 under par.

The world number 51 shares the halfway lead with Otaegui after the Spaniard followed up his opening round of 62 with a 70 on Friday.

Englishman Aaron Rai – a winner of the Scottish Open a fortnight ago – is one shot back, with France’s Adrien Saddier in fourth on 10-under par.

Wallace’s impressive displays over the opening two days came in the presence of Harrington, Europe’s captain for next year’s rearranged contest at Whistling Straits.

“It’s good that I’ve done that in front of him but I’m not sure it’ll make much difference to Padraig,” said Wallace, a four-time European Tour winner.

“He will want players to be in there on merit and then if it comes down to a pick then he’ll want someone that’s in form.

“I’m taking in some good form from the last few weeks without posting any numbers so hopefully I can do that this week.”