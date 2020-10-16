AIG Cups and Shields finals postponed

The GUI has postponed this weekend’s AIG Cups and Shields finals at Donegal Golf Club following a government decision to introduce Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions in the county.

“Our plans for all competitions are under review as of now, and further updates will be given in the coming days,” the GUI said in a statement.

The GUI had scheduled the semi-finals and finals of the AIG Senior Cup and Jimmy Bruen Shield for Saturday and Sunday.

Holders Galway Golf Club were set to face Belvoir Park as Carton House faced Faithlegg in the Senior Cup while in the Jimmy Bruen Shield, hosts Donegal were to meet Baltinglass with the winners to face Berehaven or Ballinasloe on Sunday.

The Finals of the AIG Junior Cup and Pierce Purcell Shield are scheduled for Donegal Golf Club from October 28-30 but they are also in limbo after Leinster Golf postponed the provincial finals.

Meanwhile, clubs have elected the first regional officers for Golf Ireland in a postal ballot, the first of three phases in the election process. The elections are subject to ratification at the Regional AGMs next month.

Connacht Region: Chair: Jimmy Duggan, Galway; Treasurer: Niall MacSweeney, Athenry; Secretary: Oonagh McDermott, Co. Sligo; Leinster Region: Chair: Siobhan O’Donnell-Murphy, Mullingar; Treasurer: Harry McAlinden, Bray Secretary: Rosemary Tully, Carlow; Munster Region: Chair: Jim Long, Monkstown; Treasurer: Peter English, Limerick; Secretary: Moira Lynott, Waterville; Ulster Region: Chair: Brian Hutchinson, Donaghadee; Treasurer: Alasdair Gibson, Knock; Secretary: Fiona Delargy, Cushendall.