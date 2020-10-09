Kinsale’s Gary Ward sizzles at blustery Rosapenna to lead Irish Amateur Close

Kinsale’s Gary Ward overcame brutal first round conditions to open with an incredible two-under 70 and lead the 54-hole AIG Irish Amateur Close by two shots at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort.

The 23-year old marketing student knew he had to stick to the straight and narrow at the punishing Sandy Hills links in a steady 25 mph northwesterly wind on a day when the scoring average was an eye-watering 81.32.

A fourth-year Cork IT student, he birdied the first and third and followed his lone bogey of the day at the fifth with birdies at the seventh, 13th, and 17th before a solitary missed fairway at the 18th cost him a double bogey six.

“The way I thought to play today was literally don’t lose a ball,” said Ward, who birdied three if the four par-fives and two par-threes to lead by two strokes from Galway Bay’s Andrew Hickey and Monkstown’s South of Ireland champion Sean Desmond.

“After my practice round yesterday it was pretty clear that missing left or right was a no go. Keeping it straight off the tee, I definitely played well today, close enough to hitting every fairway so I am happy I did what I had to do.”

Desmond fell victim to the wind before he had hit a shot and was delighted to make five birdies in his 72 with a driver borrowed from director of golf, Frank Casey Jnr.

“I was just taking the bag out of the car 15 minutes before teeing off and the bag got blown over by a gust of wind and when I went to pull the driver out, the club was in two,” he said. “Not ideal.

“I went into Frank and he loaned me a (Titleist) TS3 which is the same model as mine. I didn’t realise it was two inches longer until I went to give it back to him either because I felt I was gripping down on it.

“It didn’t actually make a difference because with the way the course was playing you had to plot it around and I hit a lot of two-irons. I can get the two-iron out there quite a bit. It was interesting to say the least.”

Fermoy’s Dean O’Riordan double-bogeyed the 17th and 18th but still shot a one-over 73 to share fourth with Carton House’s Darragh Flynn, Tralee’s Fergal O’Sullivan, former North of Ireland winner Ian Lynch from Rosslare, and 43-year old Gary Cullen from Portmarnock Links.

“If I play well, I have a great chance in these conditions because this is right up my street,” said the 1999 Irish Amateur Open champion.

The top 39 and ties after Saturday’s second round will make the cut for Sunday’s final round.