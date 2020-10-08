A top-quality field chasing Irish Amateur Close glory

Winning your first "Major" is the dream of every top amateur and the Sandy Hills Links at the stunning Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort will identify a top-class winner in the AIG Irish Amateur Close this weekend.

The Championship is a 54-hole strokeplay affair this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a 90-strong field bracing itself to do battle with Pat Ruddy's 7,255-yard test with winds forecast to gust to 36 mph for Friday's opening round.

"It's very tricky," said Carton House international Keith Egan, who was the runner-up in last year's South of Ireland Championship. "You have to control your ball off the tee. Once you can do that, it's all down to your iron play. It looks like it's going to be very windy over the next few days, so it's going to be a tough test."

Egan and clubmates Darragh Flynn, Marc Boucher and Eoin Sullivan helped Carton House retain the Leinster title in the AIG Senior Cup last week, and one of them is likely to be involved in the battle for the blue riband of Irish golf.

Dubai Duty Irish Open heroes James Sugrue and Mark Power are absentees - Sugrue is making sure he avoids any potential Covid-19 threats as he counts down to the Masters next month while the Kilkenny star has college exams and assignments.

But a top-quality field has assembled in Donegal with Boucher the leading entrant off plus 4.6 ahead of Munster Strokeplay champion Rowan Lester (+4.2) of Hermitage, Royal Dublin's Hugh Foley (+3.6) and Egan (+3.5).

Several players have experience around the links in the Rosapenna Senior Scratch Cup with two-time winner Eddie McCormack and Malone's Matthew McClean, the winner by nine strokes last year, two players to watch.

Joining Major champions Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry on the list of champions is motivation enough for the rest of the field.

But there is also the added incentive of a place in the first Golf Ireland High Performance Panel for 2021 for the top three players in the Bridgestone Order of Merit.

As the final event of the season, the "Close" will decide who wins that race with long time leader Alan Fahy the favourite to get over the line. The Dun Laoghaire star holds a significant 60 point advantage over Galway's Liam Nolan, but with 130 points awarded to this week's champion, much can change.