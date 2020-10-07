Refreshed Shane Lowry relishing familiar Wentworth terrain

With four top-10 finishes, five six-figure pay-cheques, and very nearly €1.65 million in prize money from this tournament alone, Shane Lowry had plenty of reasons to change his plans and head to Wentworth for this week’s BMW PGA Championship.

The Open champion had vowed to take an extended break following his missed cut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 13 days ago having spent nine weeks on the road, the previous eight on the PGA Tour separated from his family back in Ireland.

Yet after what he described as a nice, relaxing week at home with wife Wendy and daughter Iris, Lowry, 33, is back to work and the lure of a course where he has enjoyed so much success in the European Tour’s flagship event could not be a better choice to mark his return to action.

“It’s always a good feeling driving into Wentworth,” Lowry said on the eve of his first round.

“Of course, it’s a lot different this year without the crowds but then the golf course will be the same and it’s a golf course I’ve played well on, as my record shows.

“So, I really love this tournament and this golf course and looking to play well again this week.

“The course is not going to play too differently given we are a month later than when we were here last but then I was out playing a few holes (on Tuesday) and it looks in great shape as Wentworth always does.

“Also, I entered the event as I wanted to show my support to the Tour in these continuing challenging times as the European Tour is to be congratulated for their efforts.

“There’s also the aspect of Race to Dubai points. A good week here this week and then a good showing in the Masters could put me right up there on the points table, so that’s another reason I wanted to be here this week.”

At Galgorm Castle, Lowry had the air of a man for whom the Irish Open was a tournament too far as he failed to make the weekend in the evening gloom, putting by moonlight to sign off at seven over par for 36 holes. The rest since has re-energised the major champion, however, as he explained.

“I had a nice, relaxing week off with Wendy and Iris, so that was great while I also had to complete my quarantine period following the Irish Open, so it was all very chilled.

“I got to see Neil (Manchip, his coach, on Tuesday) so that was good. We worked on a few things, so I’m really feeling fresh and ready to go ahead this week here at Wentworth.

“I’m heading back to the States next week for the CJ Cup as I’ve not played that event before, so looking forward to that. It’s still a bit unclear after that ahead of the Masters (November 12-15) but we’ll figure that out but really just looking forward to having a good week here at Wentworth.”

Lowry, the runner-up to Rory McIlroy at Wentworth in 2014, gets his 11th successive BMW PGA title bid underway at 12:15 on Thursday in the company of defending champion Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood, his chief rival going into the final round of his Royal Portrush heroics at the 2019 Open Championship. It is a draw that is much to Lowry’s satisfaction.

“My grouping the first two rounds is great as I'm playing alongside Tommy and Danny,” Lowry said, “so I’m excited about that and that’s an added incentive to play well given Tommy is clearly in form going so close last week at the Scottish while Danny, I know will be trying hard not to give back the trophy.”

Fleetwood, the runner-up to Robert Rock at last week’s Scottish Open, was equally enthusiastic about his pairing for the first two rounds but denied there was additional motivation having lost out to Lowry for the Claret Jug 15 months ago.

“No, there was extra incentive when I was playing with him in The Open in the final round,” the Englishman said. “No, it will be a lovely three-ball. Again, it never really makes that much difference who you play with, but also when you're comfortable with people, and there's like a similar pace to how people play or you play with them a lot, and you know them really well, I think it does make a minor difference.

“And it's nice, you can have two long days with people you get on well with and people you know. I think that would be lovely. I think, you know, Rolex event, BMW PGA, I think all of that is plenty of incentive and just get cracking and play.”

Selected tee times: P Harrington 7:45am, G McDowell 8:15am; S Lowry 12;15pm,