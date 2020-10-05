Remembering Ballybunion’s Tommy Corridan: 'I don't think I've seen a better pair of hands on a golf club'

A wizard. A gentle giant. A loveable rogue. A gentleman.

Nobody was indifferent to Ballybunion’s Tommy Corridan, who passed away on September 28 at the tragically young age of 61.

Capped more than 50 times for Munster, he had a 70% success rate in his 21 matches for Ireland and is remembered as a larger-than-life character in every sense, a cross between Shane Lowry for his stunning short game, and Seve Ballesteros for his extraordinary imagination and a roguish love of golf’s hustle and bustle.

“He was a one-off, as they say,” said Tramore’s Michael Burns, a former Ireland and Munster teammate.

A great character. A very talented guy, very much in the Shane Lowry mould with great hands and a great feel for a shot. He could manufacture shots out of bad lies and see shots in that way. He was a bit of a wizard, and he had to be. He was just good.”

According to Ballybunion’s 125th-anniversary history, big Tommy was introduced to the game as a caddie by his mother, Ann Teresa, aged seven before going on to win every provincial boys title bar Connacht. As a boys international from 1974 to 1976, he held his own against the likes of Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo, Sandy Lyle, Martin Poxon, and Mark Mouland, though never finding their drive to aim for the professional game.

“He could manufacture shots out of bad lies and see shots in that way,” Burns added, when asked about Corridan’s strong grip and tendency to see his draw turn into a hook. “He was more like a Seve, where ending up on the wrong fairway didn’t bother him. He would just go again, and he always conjured up a shot.

“If he had minded himself and got a bit fitter, who knows what he might have achieved? When we went away with Joe Carr to Sotogrande, he’d raid all the fridges. He’d come in looking for the loan of a shaver or something and next thing, all the rashers were gone!”

Tommy Corridan at the 1983 Irish Close final at Killarney.

After dominating boys golf here in the 1970s, he went to Limerick to study architectural engineering and almost ‘retired’ from golf when a chance meeting with Henry Cotton while on holiday at Penina in Portugal rekindled his interest. On returning to Ballybunion, Ted Higgins Snr got his game in shape, leading to a memorable Irish Amateur Close Championship win over Eddie Power at Killarney in 1983.

As Power recalled last week: “1983 was the year of the new handicap system, we all got shots back. Tommy was off 5 and I was 4, so we both played in the first round on Saturday morning to play the byes in the second round. RIP Tommy, my old friend and fellow Close champion.”

An imposing six-feet three and slimmed down to “just” 20 stone when he made his international debut in the Home Internationals at Portmarnock a few weeks later, he played at No 1 and beat the Scottish and English champions Craig Laurence and George MacGregor in the singles before halving with Welshman John Jones on the final day as Ireland won the Raymond Trophy for the first time in 28 years.

Corridan would go on to play for Ireland in 1984, ‘91, and ‘92, winning three of his four Home Internationals to leave the scene with 13 wins, three halves, and just five defeats from 21 matches.

His record bears comparison with some of the greats of the Irish game and his trophy collection with club and country is testament to his natural talent — boys’ international caps from 1974 to 1976 and wins in the Munster Boys (1974), the Leinster, Ulster, and Midland Boys (all 1976) and Irish Youths (1978), as well as the 1977 European Youths with Ireland.

With Castletroy, he was equally prolific, winning a string of pennants including the Aer Lingus Youths Club Championship in 1980 and the All-Ireland Barton Shield in 1984 as well as 50 caps for Munster.

An honorary life member of Ballybunion and Castletroy, he passed away in University Hospital in Kerry after a long illness, prompting a wave of reminisces.

“If am reminiscing about golf, there are more stories about Tom Corridan than anybody else,” his former Irish teammate Adrian Morrow said. “He was a gentle giant with the heart of a lion, giving the impression that he was this big, softy. But underneath, he would absolutely gut you and do it with clever guile.

“I played him in the quarter-finals of the ‘Close’ in Killarney in ‘83, and it’s 80 degrees. I am dead, three down and going backwards and suddenly, Tom collapses in the middle of the fairway.

I said, ‘Tom, are you alright? I don’t want to win this way’. So Tom, who was breathing very heavily, said: ‘Can you reach into my golf bag... and get me a fag?’ You couldn’t make it up.”

His debut for Ireland in 1983 is the stuff of legend with his subtle psychological bustling of opponents proving too much for the likes of Scottish Walker Cup star George MacGregor.

“It’s lashing rain and George, who is probably the best-known amateur in Britain and Ireland, is waiting on the tee looking like a million dollars, shoes you could see your face in.

“Tommy is in the locker room, a total mess, smoking a cigarette. And Mark Gannon says, ‘Tom, for god’s sake, you are off in four minutes!’

“‘Let him wait,’ said Tommy, who goes out with about 10 seconds to spare. It’s still lashing. George sticks out his hands and says, ‘I’m George’. And Tom says, ‘George who?’”

“George later admitted to me that the incident threw him to such an extent that by the time he was over the shock, he was three down after five. Game over.

“His eating and drinking stories were legendary, but when we won at Prestwick in 1992, the Scottish caddies were niggling Tommy all week to go drinking, saying, ‘We’ll get you’.

“Tommy promised to go drinking with them after we had won and when it was all over, he came to me and said, ‘Tell Eamonn Curran, I will not be at the dinner, but I will arrive for the end’, which was four hours away.

“At around 10 o’clock Tom arrives in the hotel with two caddies hanging out of him, both wasted after drinking 20 pints. Of course, there wasn’t a bother on Tommy.”

For all his off-course quirkiness, his former coach remembers him as an immense talent.

“He came through the same era as Faldo and Lyle, and he was every bit as good as them as a teenager only to drift away from the game, probably because he didn’t have great players around him,” Higgins Snr aid.

When he came to me, I was hard on him, and I drove him. He was special. I don’t think I’ve seen a better pair of hands on a golf club. Magnificent touch.”

The leading amateur in the Irish Open in Killarney in 1992, he made many friends along the way.

Tom Corridan with Nick Faldo after winning the leading amateur prize at the 1992 Irish Open at Killarney

His prodigious feats when it came to food and drink are the stuff of legend — three chickens at a sitting, catering tubs of ice cream, and entire sliced pans of sandwiches would be consumed, solo, in front of ravenous teammates.

When asked if he would not be under the cosh on his return home, he would laugh.“When she weighed me before we left, I had two seven-pound weights in my dressing gown pockets!” said Brendan McDaid, who played on that 1980 Aer Lingus-winning team with Corridan at Castletroy.

“He was a gentleman, a lovely person. There wasn’t a bad bone in that man’s body. And he was a really good golfer with a lovely, slow, natural backswing and an incredible touch around the greens. He went for everything too. He’d remind you of Seve. He’d never worry about the one back.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.