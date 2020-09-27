Californian John Catlin continues hot streak to claim Irish Open crown

John Catlin picked up his second European Tour victory in three weeks as he followed Ben Crenshaw and Hubert Green into the record books as the third American winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Californian, 30, did in style at Galgorm Castle on Sunday evening, coming from two shots behind leader Aaron Rai of England with four holes to play and closing with birdies at the 15th, 16th and 18th holes to card a six-under-par 64 to reach 10 under par for the week.

Catlin was on the range preparing for a play-off as Rai played the last but the Englishman sent his second shot on the par-five hole into thick rough left of the green.

Rai had been aiming to become just the fourth wire-to-wire Irish Open champion after Christy O’Connor Jnr (1975), Bernhard Langer (1987), Nick Faldo (1992) and Colin Montgomerie (2001). He came up one hole short, finishing with bogey for a 70, handing Catlin a two-shot victory, three weeks after his maiden European Tour win at the Andalucia Masters.

The world 138, who could move into a career-high number-84 ranking with this win, had beaten Martin Kaymer down the stretch at Valderrama for a one-stroke win at two over par, with his twin victories coming at a combined eight under par marking the American out as a player for the tough courses.

He had played for most of his career on the Asian Tour, winning three times in 2018 to earn a shot at the European circuit and Catlin showed the required mental strength following a long wait to play his second shot from the 18th fairway as the group ahead putted out. It was a beauty worth waiting for, his 268-yard three-wood sent to around 20 feet from the pin. A solid lag putt led to the birdie that produced the birdie which was ultimately enough for victory.

“So many years of hard work have gone into this moment,” Catlin said. “It was my goal to win again at the start of this week so to have accomplished it is something truly, truly special.”

Of his dash to victory over the final four holes, Catlin said: “I had nothing to lose.

“I was going after every flag, I had good numbers and the greens were soft so I just started taking aim and was able to hit a couple in there close, made a long one on 15 and then that three-wood on 18 was so satisfying.

“I mean, 268 yards to the hole, it’s cold, it’s damp and to just hit a big high draw in there like I know I can under those conditions, it really is hard to put into words.”

He found a few more though to speak of the confidence derived from that Valderrama victory.

“You never know whether you’re going to win or not so get that monkey off my back at Valderrama I think really freed me up today to know that I can do it, to look at myself in the mirror and tell myself honestly that I’ve been here before and I can do it again.”

At 54th, Jonathan Caldwell was the leading Irishman in a disappointing week for home hopes and it was a final round for James Sugrue that looked like 18 holes too far after an otherwise excellent week among the professionals.

The 2019 Amateur Championship winner, who now has a Masters debut to look forward to in November, shot a forgettable 80 to finish 12 over par having opened with a three-under 67. The Mallow golfer, who slipped out of contention with a three-over 73 for his third round, also lost amateur bragging rights to fellow Irish International Mark Power, whose closing 72 moved him to 10 over but both players ticked a considerable box in making the midway cut to justify their invitations and will benefit from the experience of playing 72 holes in this company.

“I started with a double and that's where the fun started,” Sugrue said. “It just continued to snowball. Bit desperate on the greens again, couldn't hole a thing. The last couple of days were just bad days, to be honest.

“I think I've learned that when I play half-decent I can compete. It's just disappointing today and yesterday. I wanted to shoot a low one today, but I doubled the first from nowhere basically - hit a decent tee shot, was just kind of in the rough just off the green and made double, three-putted. It just wasn't a good day.”

Sugrue, 25, said the biggest takeaway from his week was the need for consistency over four rounds.

The Irish Close Championship at Rosapenna in two weeks could be his only competitive outing before the Masters and asked about his preparations for Augusta National, the Corkman replied: “Lots of practice.

“Everybody knows that Augusta is a tricky course, it'll be interesting to see what it's like in November.

“There's lots of work to be done between now and November and I'm looking forward to cracking into it when I get home.”