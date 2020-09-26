Sugrue's 73 brings dwindling Irish challenge to an end at Galgorm

There will be no Irish winner at Galgorm Castle this week.

A home challenge that was already weakened by the failures of Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry to make the cut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open dissipated completely on Saturday with James Sugrue, who had been nearest to the summit, falling away with a three-over par 73 in the third round.

Sugrue had brought his delayed second round to an end this morning with a birdie at the 18th. That left him at one-under and just four strokes off the halfway leaders Aaron Rai and Maverick Antcliff but three bogeys and a single birdie on the front nine was not what the doctor ordered.

Another bogey at the par-five tenth left the Cork amateur on two-over for the tournament and that's how he finished after a run of eight uninterrupted pars.

It was a disappointing day all round for the domestic challenge with Colm Moriarty and Jonathan Caldwell both carding 73s which leave them at +7 and +4 respectively and well off Antcliff who pushed ahead to eight-under in the late afternoon with four holes still to play.

Damien McGrane carded a six-over 76 to sit on +10 for the 54 holes.