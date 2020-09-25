Galgorm and mother nature prove a formidable pair at Irish Open

A rueful chuckle slipped Pádraig Harrington’s lips on Wednesday when the possibility that someone might shoot a 59 at Galgorm Castle this week was mentioned.

The Ryder Cup captain had lost plenty of balls across two practise rounds by that point and the evidence of the first two days of this Irish Open is that anything breaking 70 is a bonus.

There’s always that fear when the Irish Open caravan that has criss-crossed the country in recent times makes a new stop, as it has this week. Will the course stand up to the test posed by some of the game’s elite players, or will it cave under the bombardment? You can ever know for sure.

It’s a fine balancing act. No-one wants to see a turkey shoot but there isn’t much fun in watching players trek grimly through 72 holes either, especially after a US Open at Winged Foot last week that left everyone bar Bryson DeChambeau hanging on desperately to the cliff edge.

This tournament has veered closer to grind than glam.

James Sugrue has scored better than most this week but the amateur has drawn attention on more than one occasion to the unpredictable winds that change direction like a teenager does moods and Shane Lowry has found himself pitching 20 yards short even when taking the swirls into account.

“It’s hard to trust it,” said Sugrue mid-round, “but I suppose that’s just what you have to do. You have to trust it.”

This sure isn’t Spain or Portugal where most of this field has spent the majority of September. Jazz Janewattananond sounded perplexed by conditions that could be bitingly cold and gusty one second and surprisingly hot and uncomfortable in a different way the next. The only surprise when frost delayed play on Friday was that people were shocked by it.

This is Ireland, after all.

Colm Moriarty returned to his car and turned up the heat when the new tee times were posted and he had an extra 90 minutes to kill. He adapted brilliantly to the shifting temperatures, shooting a one-under 69 to leave him just the right side of the cut and secure two more days for himself in Co Antrim.

“It was freezing this morning, then going up the first it was beautiful. The next thing the rain comes in and then the wind. The wind really picked up on the back nine. Being from Ireland we’re well used to it but it is a challenge and the course is tough out there in the wind.”

Weather alone doesn’t make for a defence. Portstewart veered just as wildly between sunshine and showers three years ago when Jon Rahm claimed the title with a 24-under total. Rahm is a class above the field competing this week but the point still stands.

Overnight leader Aaron Rai described it as a “great test” and plenty have highlighted the importance of hitting it straight on a course that has used a demanding rough as battlements against their best and boasting greens that are surprisingly quick given the recent rain.

That the two par fives were playing into the wind on Friday only added to the test.

“This course is playing really tough right now,” said the USA’s John Catlin. “The wind’s up, the rough’s quite thick, so if you’re not hitting the fairway, sometimes it can be a wedge hack back out to the fairway. So you want to hit a lot of fairways.”