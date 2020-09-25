Mark Power: Caddie Dermot Byrne got me ‘back in the zone’ to make Irish Open cut

Amateur Mark Power produced a back-nine comeback at Galgorm Castle to all but secure his continued participation at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this weekend, and thanked caddie Dermot Byrne for rescuing his second round.

Power, 20, has had a memorable spell at home from US collegiate golf at Wake Forest University, reaching the Amateur Championship semi-finals earlier this month. Yet on his European Tour debut on an invitation from the tournament sponsors, the Kilkenny golfer was staring at a missed cut after a double-bogey seven at the 10th sent him to eight over par, three shots outside the projected cutline.

Power did not drop another shop and birdied the 14th, 15th, and 17th holes to get back to five over and gave Shane Lowry’s former caddie all the kudos for steadying the ship. “I got a good one this week,” Power said of Byrne.

“Dermot completely relaxed me and got me to knuckle down and got me back in the zone. It was great to have someone of his experience on the bag and he has certainly been worth a few shots to me here this week

“My expectations here were to just try to make the cut, to get four rounds in at a pro event is big for me.”

With second-round play halted due to bad light on Friday night, there looked to be five Irishmen set to play the final 36 holes this weekend. Power and James Sugrue were flying the amateur flag with PGA Professional duo Colm Moriarty at four over after a one-under 69 and Damian McGrane, at two over playing the 14th. The only touring pro set to make the weekend looks set to be Jonathan Caldwell, two over when his second round resumes Saturday morning on the 11th hole.