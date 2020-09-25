European Tour adventure looking good for John Catlin

John Catlin’s European adventure has already paid dividends following the American’s recent victory at Valderrama, but his current form around Galgorm Castle suggests he could go home with more serious prize money.

Catlin, 29, is a happy wanderer, content to have only played four PGA Tour events in his homeland and play the Asian Tour, where he has won three times. His form there was such that he earned a European Tour card and that decision to continue his golfing version of a backpacking round-the-world trip has been vindicated, particularly since the restart from Covid-19 lockdown. His Andalucia Masters win three weeks ago saw the Californian take down Martin Kaymer by one shot after a final-round duel and his start to this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open indicates he is in the mood to cash in some more.

“I’m just going to keep going,” Catlin said on Friday following a second-round, level-par 70 in testing conditions that means he will start Saturday’s third round two shots off Aaron Rai’s overnight clubhouse lead at three under thanks to his opening 67.

Catlin believes he can contend every week and this week’s form bears that out, given he could have coasted following his Valderrama victory. “That’s never going to happen to me. I love this game too much and love the fact I get to do it for a living.

“There is no give-up in me. I will never give up and if you go back and look at some of the results in 2015, 2016 to be where I’m at now I think is a testament to the fact that I’m never going to give up.

“Life couldn’t get much better to be honest. I love playing professional golf.

“I finished T8 in Austria, then T3 going into the weekend of the second week in Austria but had kind of a rough weekend and then finished sixth at Celtic Manor. It felt like it was coming, like it was building. Confidence was building, I knew I had the game to do it and to go wire to wire at Valderrama solidified that for me.”

So too did Friday’s second round, played alongside Pádraig Harrington and containing some of the most solid golf featuring 16 pars.

“Very satisfying. Just I kept trying to plot my way around. This wasn’t a day to try and set the course on fire, just a day where you’re trying to put yourself in position, keep yourself in that position and hopefully hole some clutch par putts and I was able to do that.”