James Sugrue carries Irish hopes as Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry to miss out

England's Aaron Rai, whose one win on the European Tour was the 2018 Honma Hong Kong Open, stands as the sole leader of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open as the home challenge faltered on a second day dominated by the weather.

A heavy early morning frost pushed tee times back by 90 minutes and that in turn left 27 players across nine groupings with some work to complete tomorrow morning after the light failed and play was finally halted.

The leading Irishman in the field, as he was after the opening 18, is Cork amateur James Sugrue whose three-over total through 16 holes leaves him at level par for the tournament. Sugrue, who will finish his second round in the morning, is just five shots off Rai and with just 19 other players better placed than him.

It was a day for surviving rather than thriving thanks to an unpredictable wind, vacillating temperatures, and a course that meted out harsh punishment to those who wandered into the prohibitive rough or the trees and foliage that line each hole.

Among those to find the going too tough was a good chunk of the Irish contingent. Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are two who are set to officially miss the cut, which rests overnight at five-over, when the second round is belatedly put to bed.

Bad news for a tournament already short on star power.

Harrington started the day at one-over after a 71 on Thursday but he will rue some sloppy shots sprinkled through both rounds. Three straight bogeys from 11 through 13 were particularly costly, as was a careless bogey at the par-five 18th when a par would have sufficed.

It was, however, his first competitive event in six months.

“It is a pity, going to be one too many by the looks of it,” he said. “I played a lot better, didn’t take my chances early on, and then got some swirling winds and didn’t chip very well, so I played a lot better than the score but these things happen.

“I’m not going to get down on it. It is one week, I quite enjoyed playing. I saw some nice things in my game and I know exactly what I need to do. I did some good stuff at times. I will always take positives from it.

“My short game was poor, which is normally my strength, and that can be expected from not being out playing. I second-guessed myself a few times on a few shots and that is the sort of thing that goes away when you don’t play.”

Lowry started the day in more trouble after an opening 75 that left him five-over par and he swept out to +8 after a third bogey at the 13th. A first birdie of the round followed on 14 but it was too little and very late in the darkening gloom by then.

He was in the last trio to sign their cards before the course was cleared.

The (still) reigning Open champion carded a two-over 72 for a 36-hole total of +7 and so he and Harrington follow the likes of Paul Dunne (+9), Gavin Moynihan, Tom McKibbin (both +11), and Cormac Sharvin (+17) who had all emptied out their lockers by then.

The tournament they leave behind is wide open.

Rai has only a one-shot lead from the trio comprising of Sweden's Joakim Lagergren, England's Robert Rock, who seems to love this tournament and has come close to winning it numerous times before, and South African Dean Burmester.

In all, only 19 players are in the red and another seven, Sugrue included, sit on level par.