Pádraig Harrington rues costly bogey at 18 as he slips wrong side of projected Irish Open cut

Pádraig Harrington's Irish Open is all but over after the 2007 champion posted a costly bogey at the par-five 18th that leaves him on six-over par for the tournament and just the wrong side of the projected cut.

The three-time Major champion left a number of shots behind him during both rounds, any one of which could have punched his ticket for another 36 holes at Galgorm Castle, and the man himself rued an uncharacteristically iffy short game afterwards.

“It's a pity,” he reflected. “It's going to be one too many by the looks of it. I didn't take my chances early on and then I got a few swirling winds and I didn't chip very well so... I played a lot better than the score but these things happen.”

It was a disappointing end to a day that started with him named as an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Harrington, who started the day on one-over par after his first competitive round since the Arnold Palmer Invitational six months ago, got through the first nine holes of his second with the loss of just one more shot to par after a solitary birdie and a pair of bogeys.

The way back in was much more troublesome with three dropped shots from eleven through 13 followed by another bogey at 16 that left him on +6 and with work to do if he was to slip in under the projected cut line which is hovering between four- and five-over.

A birdie at the par-four 17th brought hope but wayward first and second shots left him scrambling all the way up 18 and a lengthy putt for par did a lap of the cup without dropping. That left Harrington with a bogey, a round of 75, and an overall score of six-over.

The double-digit Irish contingent had already been thinned considerably for the weekend with Paul Dunne, Gavin Moynihan, Cormac Sharvin, and the amateur Tom McKibbin all falling well short of the mark required to even threaten the projected cut.

Colm Moriarty enjoyed a much better day of it, carding a superb one-under 69 on a day delayed by early-morning frost and when anything around par was an achievement. He sits at four-over for the tournament on the back of that impressive 18 holes and a score of 75 on the opening day.

Cork amateur James Sugrue and Shane Lowry are among the later groups to tee off. Sugrue was level par for his round through the first four holes and three-under overall in an event where the leaders are just two shots better off.

Lowry, who won this tournament as an amateur at Baltray back in 2009, shot an out-of-sorts 75 yesterday and was one-over par for the day through his opening five holes thanks to a bogey at the par-four third.