Irish Open contenders: The golfers to keep an eye on at Galgorm

Win 2009 Baltray (when amateur)
T6 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational
The Open champion has his best chance yet of regaining the title he won 11 years ago if he can recover well from his trek home from the US Open and acclimatise quickly to a course he has never played.
T34 2019 Lahinch
Win Portugal Masters 13/09
Five-time European Tour winner, most recently two weeks ago in Vilamoura and followed by a T3 at the Portugal Open - his ninth worldwide top 10 of 2020. Yet last year’s Lahinch finish was the first time he made an Irish Open cut.
Debut
4th English Championship 09/08
Big-hitting young gun in excellent form with T6 at Valderrama in the Andalucia Masters on September 6 and T14 last time out at Portugal Masters.
2nd - 2018 Ballyliffin
MC
T8 British Masters 25/07
Has won at Galgorm, the 2016 NI Open on the Challenge Tour, sealed with a since-matched course-record final-round 62 and loves the Irish Open with two top-five finishes.
Win - 2007 Adare Manor
T50
First since February
Makes his 25th appearance in a tournament he won 13 years ago and has seven top-10 finishes, including three times as runner-up.
T15 - 2019 Lahinch
T19 English Championship 09/08
Picked up his biggest cheque at Lahinch last year and has good form around Galgorm with two T9s at the NI Open in 2017 and 18, when he shot a second-round 65.
MC - 2009 Baltray
DNP
T8 British Masters 25/07
Has shown patches of great form since the restart including an opening 65 in his last start at the Portugal Masters. Shot a 65 at Galgorm in 2014 NI Open.
T40 - 2018 Ballyliffin
MC
T38 British Masters 25/07
His 61 to win the British Masters was three years ago now and Dunne is yet to make an impression in this tournament.
MC - three times
MC
T8 Portugal Masters 13/09 & Wales Open 23/08
Yet to make the weekend on Irish Open links courses but has solid recent form.
MC - 2018 Ballyliffin
DNP
T3 Celtic Classic 16/08
Four top-10 finishes on the recent UK Swing earned the Scot a US Open debut last week.
MC - 2018 Ballyliffin
DNP
2nd Portugal Masters 13/09
Two top-five European Tour finishes at a T13 in last three starts including his runner-up finish in Portugal.
Win Portugal Open 20/09
Last Sunday’s European Tour winner, seven days after a T7 at Galgorm in the NI Open, when he shot rounds of 67-65 on the weekend.
T55 - 2019 Lahinch
T31 US Open 20/09
Dubai Desert Classic winner in February who closed with a 65 at Lahinch on his Irish Open debut last year.
MC - 2019 Lahinch
3rd British Masters 25/07
UK Swing form earned a US Open berth, his T3 at Andalucia Masters earlier this month following on from third outright at the British Masters.
MC Portugal Open 20/09
The former schoolteacher from Minnesota won at Galgorm on September 6, his third round matching Ryan Fox’s 62 from four years earlier to take the NI Open and tee up his European Tour debut last week.
Tee-off times in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Co Antrim (Gbr unless stated):
(a) denotes amateurs
Max Schmitt (Ger), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Graeme Storm
Ewan Ferguson, Martin Simonsen (Den), Niklas Lemke (Swe)
Mathieu Fenasse (Fra), Ross McGowan, Romain Wattel (Fra)
Ashun Wu (Chn), Wade Ormsby (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
Joachim B. Hansen (Den), David Law, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
Adrian Meronk (Pol), Damien Perrier (Fra), Rikard Karlberg (Swe)
Andrea Pavan (Ita), Adri Arnaus (Spa), Michael Campbell (Nzl)
Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Daan Huizing (Ned), Clement Sordet (Fra)
Jack Senior, Tyler Koivisto (USA), Calum Hill
Wilco Nienaber (Rsa), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
George Coetzee (Rsa), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
, Laurie Canter, Soren Kjeldsen (Den)
Jordan Smith, Richard McEvoy, Callum Shinkwin
Liam Johnston, Toby Tree, Dave Coupland
Matthew Baldwin, Steven Tiley
Johannes Veerman (USA), Darius Van Driel (Ned), Jbe Kruger (Rsa)
Julien Guerrier (Fra), Jason Scrivener (Aus), Richard Bland
Yi-Keun Chang (Kor), Benjamin Poke (Den), Jake McLeod (Aus)
Maverick Antcliff (Aus), Lee Slattery
Bernd Ritthammer (Ger), Wil Besseling (Ned), Oscar Lengden (Swe)
Steven Brown, Ashley Chesters, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind)
David Horsey, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)
Marcus Armitage, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spa), Lars Van Meijel (Ned)
Antoine Rozner (Fra), Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Matthew Southgate
Haydn Porteous (Rsa), David Drysdale, Oliver Farr
Aaron Cockerill (Can), Garrick Porteous,
Sean Crocker (USA), Ben Stow,
Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), (a) Scott Hend (Aus)
Marc Warren
Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Joost Luiten (Ned)
John Catlin (USA), Justin Harding (Rsa)
Joel Stalter (Fra), Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Connor Syme, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Richie Ramsay
Nacho Elvira (Spa), Julian Suri (USA), Stephen Gallacher
Oliver Fisher, Jeff Winther (Den), James Morrison
Aaron Rai, Robin Roussel (Fra), David Howell
Robert Rock, Francesco Laporta (Ita), Scott Jamieson
Dale Whitnell, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra), Zach Murray (Aus)
Daniel Young, Alejandro Canizares (Spa)
Craig Howie, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor), Carlos Pigem (Spa)