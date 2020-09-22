Shane Lowry to support 20x20 campaign at Irish Open

'Sport has always been something special for me. Not only has it given me a livelihood, but it has also given me tremendous pleasure both when playing it and watching it'
Shane Lowry during the first round of the US Open last week Lowry returns to Ireland for this week's Irish Open Golf Championship. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 13:13 PM

Shane Lowry will support the 20x20 campaign at this week's Irish Open by placing the movement's logo on his shirt in lieu of that of his sponsor.

Making the announcement today, Lowry said that he was promoting the campaign to make sure his daughter has the same opportunities as the boys her age will have.

“Sport has always been something special for me. Not only has it given me a livelihood, but it has also given me tremendous pleasure both when playing it and watching it," the Offaly man explained. 

"No matter what my daughter, Iris does in the future, I hope that she gets the same enjoyment from sport that I have. I want her to have role models, and I want more than anything for her to have the same opportunities that boys would have”.

Lowry spoke about how the birth of his daughter changed his life.

"When Iris was born that kinda gave me a new lease of life," he said.

"I'm not going to be great every day, but the one thing I'm going to do is I'm going to get up every morning and try to be the best golfer, the best father and the best husband I can be  

Shane's sponsor Immedis added that the 20x20 campaign is an "incredibly important movement".

Company CEO Ruairi Kelleher said: “As a father of a daughter it is something, I am extremely passionate about and while our action is very simple, we hope that the impact can leave a significant legacy”.

Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

