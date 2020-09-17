The unlikely shot that told Rory McIlroy he’s back in business at the US Open

It was a shot that will not feature on any highlight reels from Winged Foot of this first round of the 120th US Open but it told Rory McIlroy he has finally turned the corner after a summer of on-course frustration.

It was not a killer drive, or a monster putt, nor did it even lead to a birdie on a day when McIlroy shot a three-under-par 67, his lowest opening round in a major championship since a 66 in each his 2014 victories at The Open and PGA Championships.

Yet it was a strike of the ball that gave him the most satisfaction of the day and conquered a demon or two that will send the Irishmen into today’s second round in confident mood and right in contention for a first major in six long years.

In fairness, there were plenty of more obvious options for McIlroy’s best shot of the day in a round that saw three of his four birdies come on par-three holes and drop just one shot.

His tee shot on the par-three third, his 12th hole of the opening round landed inside seven feet from the pin for his fourth and final birdie of the day while he drove the green on the par-four sixth only to undo his good work by three-putting from 50 feet and seeing his four-foot birdie chance lip out.

Yet it was earlier in the day that put McIlroy in a good mood, at the par-four 16th, his seventh hole of the day on this famously difficult West Course close to New York City. His tee shot had left him with 198 yards to the hole and the 2011 US Open champion moved it to within 18 feet of the hole but it was the manner of it that gave the world number four so much to smile about.

McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, plays a shot on the second hole. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo

“It went to like 20 feet, but the second shot on 16 because it's the shot that I've been struggling with a little bit, where the wind was off the right and I had to start it right of the green, and I've been sort of hanging them out there a little bit and not committing to letting it turn back, and that was a really good shot,” McIlroy said after his opening round.

“But it went to 20 feet; people would just see it as a normal shot, but it was a nice little win for me because that was a shot I've been struggling with recently.”

In truth, there was plenty for McIlroy to take as wins after so many disappointments since the PGA Tour restarted post-lockdown in June. For one, his 67 was the lowest opening round at a US Open since the 66 he shot at Congressional in 2011, the platform for his maiden major victory and it got up and running with his first birdie at the opening hole of this championship, courtesy of 19-foot downhill putt at the par-three 10th.

There was a confidence-boosting nine-foot par-save putt at the 12th while the par-three 13th saw the four-time major champion send his tee shot to inside four feet for his second birdie of the day.

The 18th brought the third birdie, thanks to a right to left putt from 23 feet and though there was a dropped shot at the first as McIlroy made the turn, there came that birdie at the par-three third. All in all, a strong start to the second major of this strangest of years, McIlroy’s three-under 67 two behind early clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

“Off the tee, just my driving the ball, putting the ball in play off the tee, that was important today. I did that well for the most part. I still missed a few fairways, but I was able to recover from there. But I hit a lot of good tee shots, which I was sort of seeing a little bit in the latter stages of (the Tour Championship two weeks ago), but it was nice to see it today.

“I three-putted for par on six, there were a couple other chances I let slip by, the three-putt for bogey on 1. So there were chances there to maybe sneak another two or three out of the round. But at the same time, 67 here is always going to be a good score.

“It gives me a little more confidence in my game, maybe a little more commitment with my swing off the tee, not guiding it as much, really being able to free-flow and make good, committed swings.

Hopefully that sets me up to do that over the next few days.

McIlroy’s compatriots will have to work hard to make it beyond today’s second round after disappointing opening days at Winged Foot. None more so than Open champion Shane Lowry, who got off to a flyer with a birdie-birdie opening only to bogey five of his next six holes on the front nine.

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the ninth tee. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Irish amateur international and 2019 Amateur champion James Sugrue was on the back foot from his opening hole, missing the green at the par-three 10th and was six over par approaching the closing holes while Graeme McDowell finished with a six-over 76 and to his credit, still with a determination to make it to the weekend despite ruing hitting only six of 14 fairways.

“Just kind of reset and try and get back out there tomorrow, see if I can't sneak in for the weekend and do a little damage on the weekend,” the 2010 US Open champion said.