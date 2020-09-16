Every US Open is scary, but is Winged Foot even more so? Here are three reasons why

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to fear the worst. So everyone should be properly conditioned for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

While the term is offensive in the context of a golf tournament, Winged Foot has been associated with the word “massacre” ever since veteran journalist Dick Schapp applied it to the title of his book accounting the grisly events of the 1974 U.S. Open there. Hale Irwin survived that one with a winning score of 7-over par, and he recently recalled A.W. Tillinghast’s West Course in Mamaroneck, NY, as “the hardest course I ever played when weather wasn’t an issue.”

Forty-six years on – and 14 removed from the 2006 U.S. Open that sent grizzled veterans Phil Mickelson, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington, and Jim Furyk slumping away to a lifetime of recurring nightmares at its conclusion – Winged Foot still strikes fear in a new generation.

“I expect a lot of whining,” said David Feherty, the native Northern Irishman turned American broadcaster who missed the cut in his only U.S. Open start at Pebble Beach in 1992.

Jon Rahm predicted no chance the winner will shoot under par when he made a recent scouting visit. Shane Lowry looks forward to that.

“I imagine it’s going to be one of the tougher U.S. Opens that we’re going to face,’’ Lowry said recently. “I heard Jon Rahm’s comments saying that over par will probably win the tournament. It excites me a little bit to be able to see what it’s like, but obviously it won’t excite you too much if you don’t have your A-game with you.’’

Why should they be especially afraid of this week’s edition?

1. Long, thick, lush September rough

With the graduated rough reaching as deep as 5-6 inches in places, it will swallow shoes, let alone golf balls. And with no fans, there will be no benefit of the “big miss” finding trampled-down relief. “You don’t want to make it to where it’s an absolute jungle, but it is really thick,” said NBC lead commentator and Winged Foot member, Dan Hicks. With the course stretching as long as 7,477 yards, the premium on finding fairways will be higher than ever. Consider the recent words of course superintendent Steve Rabideau to the local Westchester Journal News: “Basically, the one thing we have left is showcasing Winged Foot, showcasing the golf course. That’s been driving us to make this one of the hardest U.S. Opens they will ever play.”

2. Firm, fast undulating greens

The defining feature of Tilly the Terror’s design arsenal is the green’s defense against approaches, and Winged Foot belongs in a special category with Oakmont for the most frightening. Jack Nicklaus once called Winged Foot West “the most difficult set of greens I’ve ever seen”. They are each masterpieces that have been properly restored to Tillinghast’s original glory by architect Gil Hanse, who uncovered some of the high shoulders that will make the approaches even more of a challenge than they were before. If a recent run of cool, dry weather persists, the greens might torture the players more than the rough.

3. Shedding the “USGA Lite” label

Gary Woodland won last year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach at 13-under par. Brooks Koepka won at Erin Hills in 2017 at 16-under, matching Rory McIlroy’s record low in 2011 at Congressional. The “toughest test in golf” has been a bit of a pushover of late as a combination of more reasonable setups and modern technology have conspired to make players more capable of reducing even USGA venues down to size. This week is a chance for the USGA to start restoring its identity. And as recent PGA Tour setups at Muirfield Village and Olympia Fields have illustrated, a stern challenge can still bring players to heel. As Rahm (who won at both of the tour’s toughest tests in 2020) said, if anyone shoots under par this week, he’ll be “winning by a lot”.