US Open: James Sugrue paired with Westwood and Watson

Rory McIlroy will be the first Irish man in action at this week's US Open when he tees off a 1.07pm on Thursday afternoon at Winged Foot.

McIlroy, who recently became a father, is in a group alongside Justin Rose and Adam Scott.

Graeme McDowell will follow shortly afterward when he joins American duo Matt Kuchar and Lucas Glover on the first tee at 1.18pm.

Irish amateur James Sugrue has Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson for company on his debut at the event. The Mallow man - in the field thanks to his Amateur Championship title win last year - tees off alongside the high profile pair at 5.54pm.

Meanwhile, British Open champion Shane Lowry is alongside defending champion Gary Woodland and Andy Ogletree in a group which tees off at 6.05pm on Thursday and from the 10th tee at 12.45pm on Friday.

Selected first round tee-times (1st/10th holes) (all times Irish)

1:07pm (1st): Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1:07pm (10th): Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:18pm (1st): Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

5:54pm (10th): Lee Westwood, James Sugrue (a), Bubba Watson

6:05pm (1st): Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry

6:16pm (1st): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau