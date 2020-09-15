Old Head of Kinsale golf package proves heaven is also a place on earth

A slice of heaven is on special offer for Irish golfers as the majestic Old Head of Kinsale Golf Links has teamed up with Kinsale’s award-winning Blue Haven Hotel and The Old Bank House to deliver a stunning package.

Usually teeming with tourists at this time of year, travel restrictions have provided more home golfers with the opportunity to play the illustrious and exclusive course while sampling some of the finest nearby Kinsale has to offer in dining and accommodation for an attractive deal.

It was this writer’s privilege to experience the Blue Haven Golf, Dine and Stay package last week.

As if deigned from above, the sea mist cleared by the time our fourball reached the first tee, a relatively gentle opening par 4.

It became evident from the second tee box that heaven is also a place on earth. No matter how much you are warned about the scenery distracting first-timers from their golf, nothing can prepare you for it.

What was to follow over the next three holes was spellbinding.

Looking behind it, the second tee-box felt like it was suspended over the Atlantic Ocean. Looking ahead towards the Old Head lighthouse, the vista was remarkable.

The sea to the left saddles all three holes, the pick of them the jaw-dropping par 4 fourth, which requires a brave drive over a cliffy abyss followed by an approach to an elevated green teetering on the edge under the lighthouse.

There was some middling golf played there and thereafter on the par 72 course in immaculate condition.

The weather was not too kind to our fourball on the back nine but the wonder of the par 5 12th could still be appreciated — on playing it, Tiger Woods suggested it be renamed “Holy Shit”.

Likewise, the devilishly deceptive par 3 13th and run from 15 to 17 that sees the course again hug the cliffedge.

A return to a dinner of exquisite quality in the sublime Blue Haven Hotel — the bag of doughnuts a la mer, ie haddock shrimp fritters, come seriously recommended — and the warm hospitality of owner Ciarán Fitzgerald capped a memorable day. All in all, an experience too good to miss.

- The Blue Haven Golf, Dine and Stay package includes one or two nights’ accommodation in the two-time Irish Boutique Hotel of the Year Blue Haven Hotel or The Old Bank House (both members of the Historical Hotels of Europe), gourmet breakfast each morning, homemade cookies on arrival, an evening meal and golf at The Old Head Golf Links. The package starts from €235 per person sharing. To book contact them on 021-4772209 or email info@bluehavenkinsale.com The Old Head Golf Links closes the end of October for the season and reopens from April 2021. Availability is limited so book soon.