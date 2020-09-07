Club Call: The golf results from this week's competitions around Ireland

Club Call: The golf results from this week's competitions around Ireland

Adare man Shane O'Donoghue receiving the Dromoland Castle Golf Club Presidents Prize from Willie Fitzgerald. Picture: Dan Linehan

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 18:07 PM

ATHLONE (Gents): Weds open, 1 C McMicken (9) 42pts, 2 J Moylette (9) 42.

ATHLONE (Ladies): Tues, 1 I Sheeran 37pts, 2 C Mannion 36, 3 A Evans 35, 4 D Connolly 39. 9H, 1 A Finnegan 14pts. Weds open, 1 E Ward (Dundalk) 29pts. 97 Club, Class A K McDonnell 17pts, Class B M Elliott 21, Class C C Furey 23.

BALLYBUNION (Gents): Mon-Sun Medal 4 Sat Old Course, CSS 74, 1 M Dee (9) 67, 2 G O’Gorman (10) 70, 3 M Lucid (10) 71, Gross C Kilroy (5) 76, Seniors R Mehigan (15) 72, Cat 1 J Sheehy (10) 71, Cat 2 J McAuliffe (12) 72, Cat 3 P Brosnan (18) 72, B9 P Morkan (11) 31.5. Seniors Thurs Cashen Course, 1 A Casey (15) 33pts, 2 E Condon (15) 32, 3 M Jones (20) 30, 4 S Walsh (20) 30, 5 P Costello (25) 28, 6 D Lovett (13) 28.

BALLYBUNION (Ladies): Tues Cashen Course, CSS 72, 1 C Morrissey (38) 40pts, 2 S Walsh (25) 36, 3 M Flannery (26) 36, 4 E O’Driscoll (+1) 36. Sun Cashen Course, CSS 73, 1 S Quilter (39) 41pts, 2 AM Sexton (23) 39, 3 A Hill (19) 39, 4 L Canty (17) 38, 5 J O’Donnell (16) 37. Seniors Fri Cashen Course, 1 P Boyle (31) 17pts, 2 M Morkan (22) 17, 3 M Scannell (29) 17.

BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE (Gents): Sun Captain P Casey’s Prize, 1 G Hogan (12) 42pts, 2 E Stack (18) 40, 3 P Birmingham (25) 39, 4 D Condon (12) 39, 5 J P Leahy (18) 39, Gross N Gilbride (6) 36, Past Captain J Barrett (18) 37, F9 M Mulcahy (16) 21, B9 C Griffin (21) 22.

BANDON (Gents): Sun three-man team, 1 R Pearson, K Brophy, M McSweeney 61pts, 2 F Harrington, F Slattery, J Galligan 61, 3 P Armitage, T O’Driscoll, J Seaman 60. Tues singles, Div 1 1 J Hennessy (13) 39pts, 2 M Moriarty (18) 33, 3 F Down (13) 33, Div 2 1 G Moloney (27) 45, 2 JJ Coakley (23) 34, 3 N Sweeney (21) 34. Thurs open singles, 1 B Montgomery (8) 39pts, 2 J Quinn (16) 38, 3 D Coomey (16) 38, 4 P Desmond (11) 38, 5 P McSweeney (9) 38. Fri/Sat Captain Mr P O’Reilly’s Prize, 1 H Kingston (24) 66, 2 K Lawlor (14) 67, 3 S Moore (18) 67, 4 M Barry (15) 67, Gross D McCarthy 71, 5 S Nyhan (12) 67, 6 N Keaty (13) 68, 7 K Brophy (12) 68, 8 P O’Riordan (17) 68, 9 J O’Driscoll (13) 69, 10 D Twomey (3) 69, F9 J Ahern 31.5, B9 A Johnson 32, Past Captain/President D O’Neill 73, Senior F Crowley 70, New Member M Molumphy 74.

BANDON (Ladies): Weds three-person team, 1 P Reardon, K Walsh, N Driscoll 54pts, 2 A Murphy, Y Kelly, M Scannell Twomey 52, 3 M Cowhig, B Canniffe, G Cowhig 50.

BANTRY BAY (Gents): Sat/Sun, 1 A McSweeney (32) 41pts, 2 J Kelly (18) 40, Gross M Casey (6) 30, 3 G Conway (10) 38, Juvenile C O'Brien (19) 40, F9 G Caird (23) 22, B9 G Harrington (14) 21.

BANTRY BAY (Ladies): Fri/Sun, 1 P Aylmer (27) 37pts, 2 L Cotter (11) 33, 3 C Rothwell (17) 30.

BEAUFORT (Gents): Sat/Sun Bill McDonald Trophy, 1 N Greaney (10) 68, Div 1 1 M O'Mahony (13) 71, 2 P Fahy (12) 72, Div 2 1 P Quill (18) 73, 2 S O'Brien (20) 74, Div 3 1 T Ahern (28) 71, 2 H Kerins (21) 73. Open Fri, 1 N Dillion (21) 35pts. Open Fri, 1 J Neylon (12) 41pts.

BEAUFORT (Ladies): Sat/Sun Captain's Prize to Ladies, 1 M Ní Loingsigh (20) 41pts, 2 C Keating (8) 40, 3 M Quirke (22) 38.

BLARNEY (Ladies): Sat/Tues 18H stroke qualifier no. 3, 1 T Riordan (14) 73, 2 B Cremin (19) 74, 3 S Lane (28) 78. Sat 9H Stb, 1 P Mullane (36) 12. Sun open day, 1 T Riordan (14), C Buckley (18), K Chandler (27) 53pts, 2 A O'Driscoll (15), A Ward (22, Kinsale), P Goggin (17) 51, 3 T Ryan (21), C O'Leary (33), E O'Donovan (24, Doneraile) 51.

CAHIR PARK (Gents): President’s Prize Fri, 1 S O'Gorman 40pts, 2 P Kennedy 67, 3 P Farrell, Gross E Leahy 37, Leading Qualifier D Spillane 43, Past Presidents L Wall 36.

CAHIR PARK (Ladies): Sat/Sun 9H Stb, 1 B Keating 20pts, 2 J Quaid (17) 20, 3 K Lonergan (15) 18. Thurs 9H stroke, 1 L Blackett (36) 32, 2 C Noonan (23) 33.5.

CASTLEMARTYR (Gents): Members’ singles Stb Fri, 1 M O'Hanlon (6) 41pts, 2 MJ O'Sullivan (10) 40, 3 D McEvoy (11) 39. Members’ singles Stb Sat/Sun, 1 P Hurley (15) 42pts, 2 M Riordan (12) 42, 3 A Barry (9) 41, Gross J O'Brien (+1) 70.

CASTLEMARTYR (Ladies): Lady Captain Mrs F Millerick’s Prize stroke Sat, 1 B Collins (21) 70, 2 AM Ahern (19) 73, 3 E Murphy (26) 76, Div 1 R Keane (16) 77, Div 2 F O’Connell (21) 78, Div 3 J Walsh (34) 81, F9 A Coyne (20) 35, B9 B Joyce (13) 41.5. 9H, 1 M Jones 14pts, 2 R Power 14, 3 M Cashman 13.

CLONAKILTY (Gents): Fri-Sun 18H Stb, 1 B Donovan (18) 40pts, 2 R Mannix (17) 39, 3 G Deegan (25) 39, 4 J O’Brien (10) 37, F9 K Kingston 21, B9 TJ Kenneally 22.

CLONAKILTY (Ladies): Sun 18h Stb, 1 L Guest (11, Lee Valley) 35pts, 2 T Heffernan (33) 30, 3 M Hickey (11, Cork) 30. Mon-Sat U O’Sullivan’s Prize, 1 J Stapleton (17) 19pts, 2 M Ryan (9) 18, 3 C Guinevan (17) 16.

CORK (Gents): Weds invitation fourball, 1 J Murphy, S Murphy 42pts, 2 A McKnight, S O'Brien 37, 3 E Pigott, P Fitzgerald 36, 4 D Callanan, P Giltinan 36, 5 E Dwyer, J Dwyer 36, 6 M Fleming, B Walsh 36. Sat/Sun Munster Stroke Play Championship, CSS 73, 1 P O'Keeffe (Douglas) 274, 2 A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 281, 3 A Ryan (Thurles) 281, 4 J Byrne (Baltinglass) 282, 5 J McCabe (Roganstown) 283, 5 P Coughlan (Castleknock) 283, 6 J Whelan (Newlands) 283, 7 K Egan (Carton House) 284, 8 R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire) 285, 9 L Nolan (Galway) 285, 10 L Grehan (Mullingar) 285.

CORK (Ladies): Thurs 18H v par Crosbie Box, 1 J O’Shea (38) 3up, 2 C Coughlan Ryan (0) 1up, 3 K Walsh (16) 3dn, Silver 1 T Russell (27) 1up, 2 D O’Sullivan (25) 3dn, Bronze 1 C O’Hara (35) 1dn, 2 M Hayes (35) 5dn, 3 C Barry (32) 5dn. 9H singles Stb, 1 D Deasy (6) 17pts, 2 T Phillips (14) 15.

CO. TIPPERARY (Gents): President’s Prize Sat/Sun, 1 A Murphey (8) 40pts, 2 J O’Lone (11) 40, Gross S Alley (2) 37, 3 D O’Neill (8) 39, 4 M Fox (18) 39, Cat 1 1 J Maher (10) 39, 2 J Canny (8) 38, Cat 2 1 J Maher (12) 39, 2 D Maher (15) 38, Cat 3 1 D Murray (18) 38, 2 P Ryan (21) 37, CSS 71. 9H Weds, 1 B McCarthy (17) 19pts, 2 C Moriarty (15) 18. Seniors15H scramble Sat, 1 T Kennedy, S King, L O’Gorman, D Ryan 83pts, 2 J Grogan, J Kinsella, J Hannigan 79, 3 G Maher, D O’Sullivan, M Ryan 79.

CO. TIPPERARY (Ladies): President’s Prize Sat/Sun, 1 L Higgins (22) 36pts, 2 J Collins, Gross F Boyle (13) 21, 4 K Cross (29) 36, 5 A O’Dwyer (34) 38, 6 H Fitzgerald (34) 37, Lady Captain C O’Dwyer, B9 J Coman. Tues 18H, 1 J Lawrence (28) 37pts, 2 L Higgins (22) 31, Gross F Boyle (13) 31. Mixed scramble Thurs, 1 P Walsh, J Ryan B Malone, T Malone, 2 R Smyth, P Kavanagh, P O’Connor, 3 M O’Riordan, J Maher, P Bargary.

CRADDOCKSTOWN (Ladies): 18H singles Stb Tues, Class 1 (0-23) Lady Vice-Captain M Bradshaw (16) 35pts, Class 2 (24-45) N Merrick (27) 33. 18H singles Stb Sat, Class 1 (0-19) J Fitzgerald (16) 34pts, Class 2 (20-27) J Coakley (20) 34, Class 3 (28-45) L Laheen (28) 34. 18H Scramble three-person team Sun, 1 Lady Vice-Captain M Bradshaw (16), M Fitzpatrick (39), M Faughnan (42) 68.7, 2 E Roche (13), M O'Shea (38), H Lawlor (44) 71.2.

CREGMORE PARK (Gents): Lady Captain A Chrapala's Prize to Gents, 1 S Carr (14) 68, 2 R O'Reilly (2) 69, Gross S Gilmore (6) 77, 3 N Joyce (16) 71, 4 K Treacy (14) 71, 5 S McGinty (7) 72, Best Stb P O'Brien (23) 38.

DONABATE (Gents): Mon singles Stb yellow tees, 1 D Deneher (17) 43pts, 2 T Donaghy (Lough Gall) (18) 37, 3 W Murray (8) 36, 4 D Deneher (21) 35, CSS 72. Mon singles Stb, 1 S Daly (15) 37pts, 2 P Tyndall (16, St Margaret’s) 37, 3 L Mitchell.

DONABATE (Ladies): Lady Captain M Tobin's Prize to Five-Day Members, 1 J McGuinness (38) 33pts. 18H singles Stb, Class 1 M McGrath (16) 33pts, Class 2 1 B Cuthbert (24) 37, 2 E Dempsey (24) 35, Class 3 B Rogers (33) 31, Class 4 M McGuire (41) 28; 9H singles Stb, 1 S O'Donoghue (26) 18pts. Singles Stb Sun, 1 MC Noonan (13) 35pts, 2 B Rogers (32) 33. 9H singles Stb Sun, 1 T Molony (39) 13pts.

DOOKS (Ladies): Sat/Sun, CSS Sat 73, Sun 72, 1 E Ogie O’Sullivan (10) 41pts, 2 S Shanahan (24) 39, 3 D Johnston (27) 38, Cat A R Lane (13) 37, Cat B K Shaw (28) 35, Cat C M Buckley (33) 36. 13H sweep Sat, 1 M Bowler (22) 30pts, 2 A Griffin (23) 28, 3 M Buckley (33) 26.

DOUGLAS (Gents): Weds invitation fourball, 1 C Maguire, T O’Donoghue 46pts, 2 M Dolan, E Power 46, 3 S Kennedy, L West 45, 4 P Moynihan, V Rose 45, 5 P Quinn, K Murphy 45. Sat Bloomfield Cup, 1 P McCarthy (14) 69, 2 P Walsh (11) 70, 3 M O’Sullivan (7) 71, 4 K Hastings (18) 71, 5 P Kenny (9) 71, 6 C Maguire (10) 71, Gross K Bornemann (0) 72, Cat 0-10 1 J O’Sullivan (4) 72, 2 P Elwood (5) 72, 3 P Kelly (10) 72, Cat 11-16 1 M Burke (12) 72, 2 S Fitzgibbon (12) 73, 3 FP Buckley (16) 73, Cat 17+ 1 P Tingle (19) 74, 2 M Delaney (19) 74, 3 R Elwood (22) 78.

DOUGLAS (Ladies): Tues 18H Stb, 1 C Coughlan (1) 37pts, Silver 1 K MacCann (4) 35, 2 K Barry (19) 33, 3 R Scanlan (16) 33, 4 E O’Brien (17) 32, Bronze 1 N O’Connor (26) 36, 2 E Barrett (26) 32, 3 M Leahy (26) 32, 4 K Conboy (23) 31. Tues 9H Stb, 1 M Attridge (11) 21pts, 2 M Sherman (16) 15. Sun 18H Stb, H Herbert (16) 31pts, 2 M Hayes (23) 30. Sat 18H Stb, 1 K Harvey (10) 32pts, 2 D Buckley (18) 32.

DUNMORE (Gents): Captain’s Prize Fri-Sun, 1 K Sutton 124, 2 M Kirby 125, Gross H Lyons 144, 3 J Minihan 126, 4 C O’Sullivan 129, 5 V Twomey 130, 6 P Dykes 130. Plate, 1 N O’Gorman 42 ts, 2 O Lyons 41, 3 P Murphy 40.

ENNISCRONE (Gents): Open Thurs white/yellow, 1 H Caulfield (4, w) 37pts, 2 D Nevin (17, y) 36, 3 J Browne (20, w) 36, 4 R O'Doherty (0, w) 36, 5 J Queenan (6, w) 35, CSS home white 35, yellow 37, away white 33, yellow 35. Semi-open Sat white/yellow, 1 T Kileen (22, y) 40pts, 2 L Feeney (11, y, junior) 42, 3 B Murray (19, y, Clontarf) 40, CSS white 36, yellow 38. Sun Lady Captain A O’Toole’s Prize to Gents 18H Stb Scurmore, 1 W Lalor (17) 47pts, 2 E Doyle (22) 43, 3 T Conlon (12, junior) 42, 4 J Leonard (15) 41, 5 S Higgins (15) 41, CSS 39.

ENNISCRONE (Ladies): Open Thurs, 1 M Jones (14) 34pts, 2 M Moran (24) 32, CSS 35. Semi-open Sat, 1 V Conlon (5) 35pts CSS 36. Lady Captain A O'Toole's Day 18H stroke, 1 B Timlin (25) 66, 2 R McGoldrick (7) 73, Gross J Donaldson (8) 86, 3 J Gillespie (19) 73, 4 D McMahon (33) 74, 5 H Malone (22) 74, 6 D McKane (18) 75, Cat 1 A Dargan (18) 75, Cat 2 I Basquill (21) 76, Cat 3 M Geraghty (29) 83, F9 A M Hughes (19) 36.5, B9 A Morrison (21) 33.5, Past Captain A Higgins (14) 77, Committee C Hughes (18) 76, CSS 73.

THE EUROPEAN (Gents): Singles, 1 N Steedman (3) 38pts, 2 D Cribbin (11) 35, 3 C Cullen (24) 34, 4 E Boylan (11) 34. Seniors, 1 R Kehoe (11 Ballymoney) 37pts, 2 N Barron (11, Co. Louth) 36, 3 L Canning (5, Woodenbridge) 36. Open fourball, 1 S Modeley (4, Carrickmines), G Donald (7, Carrickmines) 42pts. Singles, 1 T Topham (19) 40pts, 2 S O'Brien (12) 39, 3 D Downes (14) 38, 4 B McGinn (15) 37. Open fourball, 1 P O'Reilly (12, Beech Park), D Byrne (18, Beech Park) 41pts. Member-guest, 1 M Lanney (9, Enniscorthy), R Pearcy (13), S Hampson (13, Enniscorthy), C Greene (22, Wicklow) 82pts. Seniors open, 1 R Kehoe (11, Ballymoney) 37pts, 2 N Barron (11, Co. Louth) 36, 3 L Canning (5, Woodenbridge) 36.

FERMOY (Gents): Weds open singles, 1 C O’Neill (16) 40pts, 2 T Quaid (16) 37, 3 R O’Hagan (18) 37, CSS 70. Club fundraiser fourball Fri- Sun, 1 P Allen (18), P Sweeney (32) 48pts, 2 A O’Grady (22), E Comyn (28) 47, 3 B Cowman (13), B O’Sullivan (17) 46, Best Fri C McCarthy (20), V McCarthy (37) 44, Best Sat O Barrett (2), R Crean (5) 45, Best Sun D Lynch (9), N Whelan (9) 45.

FOTA ISLAND (Ladies): Sun/Tues, 1 N Codd 69, 2 J Kearney 72, 3 R Nagle 72, 4 C Reardon 73, 5 S O'Herlihy 73, 6 L Harrington 73.

GLENGARRIFF (Gents): President Ms B Galvin’s Prize Sat, 1 D O’Sullivan (7) 58, 2 M McNamara (19) 59, 3 L Carroll (18) 60. Weds 9H, 1 O De Buyl (24) 23pts, 2 MJ O’Sullivan (10) 19, 3 FT O’Sullivan (13) 18.

GOLD COAST (Gents): Tues, 1 A Landers (13) 41pts, 2 F McGuckian (13) 39, Cat 0-9 R Dowling (7, Waterford Castle) 39, Cat 10-18 P Walsh (16) 39, Cat 18+ P Walsh (24) 35. Fri open L&G singles, 1 B Barnes (East Cork), 2 J Veale (13) 40, Gross P Mullanney (0, Dungarvan) 38, 3 F Kennedy (12, Wexford) 40, CSS 37. Sat singles, 1 F Murphy (15) 40pts, Gross C McCarthy (6) 29, CSS 37. Sat open singles, 1 C Kavanagh (16, Hollywood Lakes) 41pts, 2 C Kavanagh (16, Kilkenny) 40, Gross J O’Riordan (1, Dungarvan) 36, CSS 37. Sun Tony Dunford singles, 1 J McGrath (17) 40pts, 2 G Bagge (5) 40, Gross J White (4) 35, 3 T Fitzgerald (20) 39, CSS 37. Sun open singles, 1 N Conduin (6, West Waterford) 39pts, CSS 36.

GOLD COAST (Ladies): Three-man rumble Mon, 1 C Coughlan, M Cashman, A O’Sullivan (East Cork) 66pts, 2 A O’Connor, A Keane, B Morrissey 65, 3 N Ferritter, C O’Riordan, P Crowley (East Cork) 61. Tues open singles, 1 M Matthews (19) 39pts. Fri open singles, 1 R Murphy (12) 39pts, 2 C Ryan (27) 38.

KENMARE (Gents): Thurs Autumn Gold, 1 D Horgan 20pts. Fri open singles, 1 P Walsh (19) 45pts, 2 K Chinoy (10) 39, 3 D Dinneen (24) 39. Junior Scratch Cup, 1 D Kerins (6) 75, 2 B Kirby (5, away) 75, 3 D O'Brien (5, away) 76. Intermediate Scratch Cup, 1 J Maye (11) 75, 2 J Cremin (12) 79, 3 D Cronin (13) 81. Minor Scratch Cup, 1 P Cronin (22) 88, 2 K McElligott (21, away) 90, 3 J Taylor (20, away) 92.

KENMARE (Ladies): Sun Eileen Murphy fourball, 1 M Harrington, S Doran 42pts, 2 N Crowley, A Clifford 41, 3 C Bradshaw, J Bhamvra 39.

KILLARNEY (Gents): Mahony’s Point Sat/Sun, 1 A Walsh (14) 44pts, 2 B O'Shea (18) 43, 3 E Prendergast (10) 42, 4 C Cagney (5) 41, 5 D O'Sullivan (7) 41, 6 S Horgan (2) 41, Cat 1 K O'Connor (5) 38, Cat 2 P O'Brien (Head) (9) 39, Cat 3 L Murphy (15) 40, Cat 4 E McSweeney (22) 35, CSS Sat/Sun 72.

KILLARNEY (Ladies): Singles Stb Sun Killeen, 1 S Lynch (21) 41pts, 2 D Prendergast (6) 40, Gross M Martin (+2) 39, 3 M Murphy (26) 39, 4 A Martin (13) 39, 5 S Brosnan (10) 39.

KILRUSH (Gents): Sat/Sun Captain Mr K Clancy’s Prize 36H stroke, 1 O Morrissey (22) 130, 2 M O'Reilly (16) 134, Gross T Clancy (6) 75, 3 R Lillis (11) 137, 4 B Carey (19) 137, 5 M Miniter (16) 139, Cat 1 G Nolan (14) 139, Cat 2 T McMahon (16) 142, Cat 3 S Moran (22) 142, F9 J Ryan (16) 29, B9 A Hogan (27) 34.5, Leading Qualifier G Kelly (14) 141, Distance Members 1 N Ryan (18) 135, 2 E Quinn (15) 139, 3 G Kelly (9) 139, Committee Prize D O'Donovan (8) 144, Past Captains MJ Hogan (18) 143.

KILRUSH (Ladies): Thurs, 1 M Brennan (22) 34pts, 2 F Kinsella (12) 32, 3 AM Donnellan (17) 32, 4 M Donnelly (19) 30, Cat 1 M Walsh (21) 30, Cat 2 M McCarthy (28) 30.

LEE VALLEY (Gents): Captain’s Prize, 1 E Hannon (5) 68, 2 K O'Donovan (6) 69, 3 M Aherne (11) 70. Sun, 1 L Buckley (9) 39pts, 2 L O'Sullivan (12) 38, 3 D Galvin (19) 38. Mon, 1 A Twomey (5, Monkstown) 41pts, 2 C Philpott (3) 40, 3 M Deasy (0) 40. Tues, 1 J Sherman (14) 43pts, 2 J Manning (18) 40, 3 D Corcoran (22) 38. Weds, 1 C Hourihan (2) 42pts, 2 A Jordan (4) 40, 3 K McCarthy (+1) 39. Thurs, 1 D O'Sullivan (5) 21pts, 2 B O'Donovan (5) 21, 3 P Garry (5) 21.

LEE VALLEY (Ladies): Weds, 1 C O'Sullivan (14) 36pts, 2 V Fitzgerald (12) 35, 3 L Guest (11) 33. Sat, 1 S McGrath (10) 37pts, Div 1 H Gough (18) 37, Div 2 M Harte Barry (27) 35, Div 3 M Buckley (31) 34.

LIMERICK (Ladies): President’s Prize to Ladies Sat/Tues, 1 J Lyons (16) 35pts, 2 M Kehilly (36) 34, Gross E Guinane (5) 32, 3 M Conlon (6) 34.

LISMORE (Gents): Annual club classic, Gents 1 J Rumley, B Rumley, S Hartigan 68pts, 2 D McCarthy, P Heaphy, N Walsh 65, 3 S Bennett, K Bennett, B Ryan 64, Ladies 1 B Joyce, D Power, E Hornibrook 65, Mixed 1 B Flynn, P O’Flynn, P O’Neill 67, 2 F Corcoran, N McNamara, J Kingston 66, Best Mon/Tues ME Aherne, J Kingston, S Bennett 62, Best Weds/Thurs P Power, S Daly, L O’Keeffe 60, Best Fri D Lonergan, B Lonergan, J O’Riordan 62, Best Sat P Quinn, E Hickey, P Whelan 62, Best Sun K Aherne, D Aherne, T English 62.

MACROOM (Gents): Thurs open singles qualifier, 1 B O'Halloran (12, Tipperary) 39pts, 2 F O'Brien (18) 39. Fri Captain Mr V Twomey’s Prize, 1 K Bradley (12) 40pts, 2 P Lynch (17) 39, 3 L Goold (6) 39, Gross P O'Connor (0) 35, 5 D Deasy (13) 39.

MAHON (Gents): Captain Mr H Foley’s Prize, 1 P Moloney (14) 64, 2 C McCarthy (21) 67, 3 G Stack (12) 67, Gross K Power (4) 70, 5 T Deasy (13) 68, 6 R Leahy (12) 68.

MAINE VALLEY (Gents): Singles Sat/Sun, 1 P Ruane (13) 42pts, 2 T O'Neill (17) 42, 3 W O'Leary (13) 41, Gross A Spillane (8) 77, 4 R Morrison (18) 41, 5 G Fleming (10) 39, Over-60 M Harrington (15) 39.

MALLOW (Ladies): 18H Stb Sat, 1 C Conroy (13) 32pts, CSS 74. President’s Prize to Ladies Tues, 1 K Vaughan (34) 37pts, 2 G Goodman (13) 36, Gross B Clarson (4) 28, 3 M Savage (33) 34, 4 C Kearney (6) 34, 5 K Conway (11) 34, Cat 0-16 M Mulcahy (14) 33, Cat 17-26 S Nyhan (20) 33, Cat 27+ M Barrow (35) 31, F9 S Coakley (11) 16, B9 U Quill (18) 19, CSS 74.

MIDLETON COLLEGE GS: Outing to Mahon Sat, 1 S Hayes 45pts, 2 N Burns 38, 3 R Hurley 37.

MITCHELSTOWN (Gents): Sun open singles, 1 C Morrison (14) 42pts, 2 D Aherne (23) 42, Gross M O’Sullivan (1) 38.

MUSKERRY (Gents): Captain Mr B Twomey’s Prize Sat, 1 A O’Sullivan (5) 67, 2 D Hartnett (2) 68, 3 R Cambridge (13) 68, Gross R Twomey (0) 70, 5 R Foley (19) 69, 6 L Harte Jnr (5) 69.

NEWCASTLE WEST (Gents): Team-of-four scramble Sat/Sun, 1 D O’Sullivan (11), D Murphy (20), M Moran (16), P O’Dea (18) 54.5, 2 L O’Sullivan (6), E Duggan (11), P Donovan (15), C Cleary (15) 55.3.

RAFFEEN CREEK (Gents): President Mr J Hanlon's Prize, 1 I McLean (13) 44pts, 2 R McAuliffe (16) 44, 3 T Harris (15) 43, 4 S Wade (13) 43, 5 C Brady (12) 43, 6 D Ryan (12) 42, Past Captains/Presidents T Kearney (12) 39, Creekers B Bray (20) 21.

RAFFEEN CREEK (Ladies): Mon 18H stroke, 1 G O'Farrell (18) 71, 2 D Hales (14) 71, 3 I Hickey (23) 74, 4 A O'Neill (32) 75, 5 S Gash (24) 75, CSS Sun 70, Mon 71. 9H Stb, 1 K Keohane (40) 16pts, 2 M Chambers (24) 15. Sun 18H Stb President's Prize to Ladies, 1 M Drennan (27) 41pts, 2 G O'Farrell (18) 37, Gross S Falvey (17) 17, Silver 1 J Sammon (20) 35, 2 G Martin (19) 32, Bronze 1 J Cahill (25) 36, 2 S Enright (25) 36, 3 S Jones (24) 35, 4 O O'Mahony (28) 35, 5 A O'Neill (32) 35, Past Lady Captain K Bray (21) 34, F9 A Mooney (21) 19, B9 G Carroll (25) 17pts, CSS 70.

ROSS (Gents): Sat/Sun stroke, 1 S McCarthy (19) 64, 2 P Wickham (12) 66, 3 S O'Donoghue (11) 68, Gross K O'Callaghan 80, 4 T Horan (22) 69.

ROYAL CURRAGH (Gents): Centenary Trophy Sat/Sun, 1 SB Kelly (17) 41pts, 2 A O’Neill (9) 41, Gross J Dempsey (4) 33, 3 L Seddon (22) 39, Cat 1 T O’Donoghue (6) 39, Cat 2 D Hubble (10) 40, Cat 3 S Durkan (31) 39, CSS Sat 74, Sun 73.

ST HELEN’S BAY (Ladies): Open singles Stb Sun, 1 N Kavanagh (15) 33pts, 2 R Donlon (23, Rathfarnham) 31, 3 J Devitt (23) 31. 9H open singles Stb qualifying Fri, 1 H O'Connor (12) 19pts, 2 V Breen (18) 18, 3 G Darling (12) 17. Open Stb three clubs and putter Sat, 1 C McCurdy (40) 33pts, 2 AM Murphy (34) 31, 3 N Kavanagh (15) 31. Singles v par Sun, 1 G Darling (23) 2up, 2 C Mellon (17) level, 3 K Murphy (28) 4dn.

SKIBBEREEN & WEST CARBRY (Ladies): Lady President’s Prize Sat/Sun, 1 M Kennedy (24) 35pts, 2 M Kerr-O'Mahony (17) 37, Gross M Dwyer (10) 33, 3 U Murray (15) 35, 4 M Crowley (11) 32, Past President K Roycroft (26) 29, F9 N Lupton (25) 28, B9 G Hughes (16) 29.

TIPPERARY (Gents): Tues open, 1 A O’Donoghue (29) 43pts, 2 S O’Mahony (23) 41, 3 S Murray (3) 40. Seniors Thurs, 1 J Foley, M Kenny, D Maguire, J O’Donovan 96pts, 2 T O’Dea, T O’Sullivan, L Ryan, S Ryan 94, 3 T O’Connor, O O’Connor, PJ Raggett, T Walsh 93, 4 M Collins, J Gleeson, M Kennedy, A Ryan 91.

TIPPERARY (Ladies): Fri Lady Captain's outing Limerick, 1 P Hickey (26), M Wills (26), K O'Keefe (6) 61pts, 2 A Kinane Creamer (14), J O'Donnell (26), E Carroll (30) 59, 3 M Whelan (14), A O'Donoghue (24), K O'Dwyer (27) 56, 4 R Murphy (10), S Fitzpatrick (22), F Fenton (31) 55. 9H, 1 R Bourke (36), M Cleary (38), I Condon (39) 14pts.

TRALEE (Gents): Sun Autumn Medal, 1 S Corcoran (12) 69, 2 E O’Donnell (+1) 71, 3 D Fitzgerald (2) 72, Gross A O’Callaghan (1) 73, 4 W Goulding (10) 73. Sat/Sun club singles Stb, 1 P Williams (15) 42pts, 2 P O’Donnell (8) 37, 3 K O’Connor (13) 35, 4 D Fitzgerald (14) 35, 5 C Foley (18) 35, CSS 34.

TRAMORE (Gents): Sat Newtown Nine L&G singles, 1 A Prendergast (35) 14pts. Sat Trophy, 1 B O’Connor (17) 43pts, 2 A Browne (4) 40, 3 D Jackman (10) 40, Gross P Flynn (+2) 37, B9 M O’Dwyer (3) 22. Tues 9H fourball, 1 S Kirby (13), B Goodwin (9) 24pts, 2 P Kelly (21), E Pollard (19) 23, 3 D Kiely (0), K Ridgard (10) 22. Thurs 11H seniors, 1 J Coughlan (16), J Sutherland (16) 25pts, 3 T Whelan (12) 25, Super Senior JP O’Brien (10) 24. Fri L&G open singles, 1 E Cashman (17) 41pts, 2 N O’Donovan (21) 41, 3 K Cooney (6) 40, Gross D Kiely (0) 37. Sat Newtown 9 L&G singles, 1 M Cullen (15) 14pts.

TRAMORE (Ladies): Mon 18H stroke, 1 P Corby (25) 75, 2 M Walsh (23) 75, 3 F Hackett (11) 76. 11H stroke, 1 R White (37) 49.

WATERVILLE (Gents): Sun singles Stb, 1 M McSweeney (14) 39pts, 2 D Brosnan (16) 38, 3 J Meriwether (7) 37, F9 K Casey (12) 20, B9 J Sugrue (12) 21.

WEST WATERFORD (Gents): Sun 18H Stb, 1 S Hanrahan (12) 40pts, 2 P Drohan (20) 39, 3 JG O’Connell (16) 37, CSS 37. 9H handicap qualifier Tues, 1 C Walsh (3) 19pts, 2 J O’Donnell (6) 18. Open 18H Stb Weds, 1 P Walsh (21) 35pts, CSS 35.

WEST WATERFORD (Ladies): Bernie Twomey Memorial Sun, 1 J Whyte (18) 39pts, 2 C Ruane (18) 38, Gross D Ruane (14) 3 B Blackwell (35) 35, Cat A J Sheehan (21) 32, Cat B A Parks (28) 31, Cat C G Hickey (33) 35. 9H, 1 M Herlihy (31) 41pts, 2 B Blackwell (35) 35, 3 MT Curran (23) 34.

WEXFORD (Gents): Sat/Sun singles, 1 W Cleary (11) 43pts, 2 G Hillis (18) 43, 3 A O'Dowd (14) 39, Gross N Spitas 34, 4 PE Kelly (16) 39, Vets A Miskella (17) (17) 38. Weds 18H open singles, 1 K Brennan (19) 40pts, 2 A Farrell (4) 36. Tues evening semi-open mixed 10H fourball, 1 C Grant, M Butler (20 1/3) 31 2/3, 2 M Murphy, J Meyler (16 1/3) 34 2/3, 3 P Bent, B Furlong (15 1/3) 35 2/3. Tues 15H club seniors, 1 S Byrne (29) 37pts, 2 E Mooney (18) 36, 3 P McGuire (18) 33.

