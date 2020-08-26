Phil Mickelson wins in style on PGA Tour Champions debut 

Phil Mickelson became the 20th player to win on his PGA Tour Champions debut with a wire-to-wire victory in the Charles Schwab Series.

Mickelson carded a closing 66 at Ozarks National to finish 22 under par, four shots clear of Tim Petrovic.

The five-time major winner's total of 191 equalled the tour's 54-hole scoring record previously recorded by five players, most recently Rocco Mediate in 2013.

"I really had a great time," Mickelson, 50, said in quotes reported by the Golf Channel. "It's fun for me to compete.

"I got to shoot scores and compete and the competition here is really strong and it was fun for me to get off to a good start and play well."

Mickelson was a late addition to the field after missing the cut in last week's Northern Trust and failing to qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs on the PGA Tour.

Asked what he thought of Mickelson's performance ahead of the final round, Tiger Woods said: "(He's) playing unbelievable golf.

"I think that he was already one of the longer hitters out here and now he goes to where he's going to pick up a huge advantage off the tee, but you have to take advantage of that opportunity off the tee.

"His wedge game is off the charts, as we all know, and getting a wedge in there he's going to put it inside of 10, 15 feet each and every time.

"Hole those, get momentum and keep it going, there's no reason why he can't win every event he plays out there. He's got such a big advantage over the rest of the field just with sheer length."

Meanwhile Ireland's Laura Webb made the most of her experience to progress to the match play stage of the Women's Amateur Championship.

The 57-year-old, who is a two-time Senior Women's Amateur champion, carded a three-over-par 75 at West Lancashire Golf Club to secure one of the 64 places in the knockout stages.

The English trio of Emily Price, Rosie Belsham and Isabelle Simpson led the qualifiers on one under par alongside Italy's Carolina Melgrati and Denmark's Amalie Leth-Nissen.

Defending champion Emily Toy carded a triple-bogey eight on the second hole but survived on countback after finishing on six over par.