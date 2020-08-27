Irish golfer Brendan Lawlor making history and making a difference

Brendan Lawlor will have no fear making his European Tour debut at The Belfry today and the Carton House golfer is just as comfortable leading the charge for disabled golfers.

Lawlor, 22 and number four in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), will make history today when he becomes the first disabled golfer to play in a European Tour event. The Louth man, is set to tee off at 9:15am in the inaugural ISPS HANDA UK Championship, the final event of the UK Swing, thanks to an invitation from the tournament sponsors, for whom he is an ambassador.

“I’m feeling really good and looking forward to it. It’s going to be a nice week and I’m going to go in and enjoy it,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“ISPS Handa had an invite for me to attend and I’m extremely grateful for that. I became an ambassador for them this year and what they represent is incredible, not just golf but in all different sports, like wheelchair basketball and able-bodied sports as well. So they’re a massive advocate for that and I’m grateful for the invite.”

Lawlor, who has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs, turned professional last September and has been playing events the European Tour has integrated alongside its full-field tournaments, including winning the 36-hole European Disabled Golf Association DGA Scottish Open in 2019 and last year’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, where the Irishman was one of the world’s top 10 disability golfers in a competition with tee times within the main event.

He also competed in the ISPS HANDA Disabled Golf Cup, played alongside last year’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

Preparations for tournaments have ramped up since he turned pro and include regular visits to the GUI National Academy at Carton House where Lawlor has begun working with national coach Neil Manchip, Shane Lowry’s instructor. So regular in fact that Carton House last week afforded him honorary membership.

“It’s a fantastic club to be a part of. I was going there two days a week as part of my schedule anyway and the guys offered me the honorary membership for which I was truly grateful. The inclusivity there is absolutely incredible.

“I’ve recently started with Neil Manchip and he’s been brilliant, especially on the mental side. Like he doesn’t fiddle too much with your swing, just tweaks it around and it’s quite weird, he just makes you believe in yourself a bit more and gives you that wee bit of confidence and you can’t believe how much that helps you with your game.”

Lawlor will take that added confidence into his opening round at The Belfry, in a playing group alongside England’s 2018 Porsche European Open champion Richard McEvoy and Austrian Jeff Winther, and he added: “I can’t wait.

“This will be my first European Tour start ever and it’s going to be a massive experience. I’m not going in with massive expectations but I will go in and enjoy myself and hopefully there will be a few people watching that it will make a difference for them. That’s the main goal.”

Lawlor is happy to embrace the role of standard-bearer for disability golf.

“I’m very, very comfortable with it. I love what I do, I really enjoy it. Like, I see both sides. I’ve played able-bodied golf all my life and only turned to disability golf about two years ago and the stories you see and the people you meet, it’s so inspiring.

“I love it and it just feels natural to promote the game and make disability golf as big as we can make it and get more players in.

“It doesn’t have to be at the competitive level but on a well-being level as well and that side is very important too.

“So it is a big week, not just for myself but a big week for people looking in and believing they can get to that level and compete and most importantly get the invite. What we represent is so special and there are some inspirational stories to hear and I think there’s going to be a lot more events that we’ll be taking part in.”

Lawlor will also play on the European Challenge Tour next week in the NI Open at Galgorm and he embarks on this next chapter of his career with his game in good shape.

“I’m very comfortable with how I’m playing at the minute. It’s picking up nicely and I’ve put in a lot of work over lockdown, just kept myself prepared because I knew we’d be back sooner rather than later.

“I’ve got a simulator in the house and I was flat out hitting balls and doing gym work at home so I kept myself ready so that when lockdown finished I was prepared to go up to Carton House.

“That’s a great facility to have with the GUI Academy there and everything worked out perfectly and I’m really excited now.”