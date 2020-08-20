Scottish veteran Matthew shines but Troon shows no mercy to Irish hopes

The Irish challengers suffered a chastening opening day at the first round day of the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon.

Playing in what was described as a four-club wind, the legendary west of Scotland links provided the sternest test for the field at the first women’s major championship of 2020.

Royal County Down amateur Olivia Mehaffey had been out at 6:30am drawn alongside English legend Laura Davies, who had been given the honour of hitting the first tee shot as she began her 40th Women’s Open.

It proved to be battle throughout, Mehaffey carding a six-over-par 77 that was matched by Slieve Russell’s Leona Maguire later in the morning while later starter Stephanie Meadow fared a little better with a four-over opening round that still leaves her with work to do to make the weekend, with the overnight lead held by American Amy Olson, who’s four-under 67 has given her a three-shot advantage over Germany’s Sophie Popov and American Marina Alex at the top of the leaderboard.

Scottish veteran Catriona Matthew is among nine players on level par heading into Friday's second round as she bids to regain the title she won in 2009 and become, at 50, the oldest winner, male or female, of a major championship.

Five days away from her 51st birthday, Solheim Cup captain Matthew rolled back the years to tame Royal Troon.

Eleven years after winning her sole major title at Royal Lytham, Matthew carded a superb level-par 71 in winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour to lie four shots off the lead held by American Amy Olson.

Matthew was two over par with four holes remaining before making a hat-trick of birdies from the 15th and completing her round with a bogey on the 18th.

"I think coming in here with how I've been playing lately, probably making the cut would be good," Matthew said. "But obviously a day like today, the conditions probably helped me that it's not going to be super low (scoring).

"No reason why I can't go on from here. Obviously there's still a huge way to go, but just need to keep plugging away."

Matthew's performance was aided by a new putting grip and she added: "It's quite a radical change. Over the years I've tried various different grips but this 'saw' grip is quite a radical one.

"I've obviously fiddled about with it in practice and never taken it to a tournament, but I thought there was nothing to lose this week."

Olson was one of just three players to break par in the difficult conditions, the 28-year-old carding five birdies and a solitary bogey in a superb 67 to lead by three shots from compatriot Marina Alex and Germany's Sophia Popov.

"The conditions out there honestly were so tough that I've said that was the best ball-striking day of my life," Olson said. "I kept the trajectory on every shot what I wanted."

Olson, who finished second in the Evian Championship in 2018 after a double bogey on the 72nd hole, added: "I seriously love major championship golf. I love the difficult conditions. I just really feel like the cream rises to the top.

"You can't get away with anything and so it requires every part of your game to be sharp, and I love that challenge. I relish it."