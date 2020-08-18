Jon Rahm unlikely to defend Irish Open title

World number one Jon Rahm admits he may not compete in a single regular European Tour event this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahm won the Race to Dubai last season and had been due to defend three titles this year, including the Irish Open, but issues surrounding global travel have left the US-based Spaniard unsure of his plans.

“I think it’s going to be something I’m going to think about after the US Open and see how the Covid guidelines are around the world,” Rahm said in a press conference ahead of this week’s Northern Trust tournament on the PGA Tour.

“That’s going to be my first concern, how safe it’s going to be and how things are going to be run.

“I don’t know my plans yet. I really don’t. You know, with the rumours of the CJ Cup happening on US soil [rather than in Korea] that’s very enticing to me because from what I heard it might happen in Vegas.

“I live in Phoenix, a short flight (away), a tournament I wanted to play, and it wouldn’t be bad to get some FedEx Cup points before showing up in Maui and being already a thousand points behind. Hopefully if I can, I will.

“Right now, I just don’t see myself going to Europe. It’s rough flying public, having a mask on for 10-plus hours just doesn’t sound very good to me. Doesn’t sound healthy at all, so I don’t know what I’m going to be doing.”

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been rescheduled for September 24-27, the week after the US Open, while the Spanish Open has been cancelled.

Rahm is also the defending champion at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, which is due to take place from December 10-13.

“Dubai is so far ahead, we are going to have to see what’s going to happen. I don’t know,” Rahm added. “Right now my main thought is I don’t know if I’m going to be able to go to Spain and see my family at Christmas. That’s my bigger thing right now.

“If it comes between going to Spain and seeing my family and playing a golf tournament, I’m not playing golf, that’s all I can say.”