Shane Lowry intends to return home for Irish Open

Shane Lowry has said he intends to return home to play in the Irish Open, if the coronavirus situation stays stable.

The Open champion has been based in the US in recent months, playing on the PGA Tour since golf's resumption. Lowry will remain there for the FedEx Cup playoffs and next month's second major of the year, the US Open.

The Irish Open takes place the weekend after the US Open, with the venue switched from Kilkenny's Mount Juliet to Galgorm Castle in the North, where more relaxed coronavirus restrictions around sporting events allow for a full field to be accommodated.

“My plan is to play the Irish Open, but we’ll see what happens,” Lowry told IrishGolfer.ie.

“My plan is actually to go back to Ireland that week anyway after the U.S. Open.

“There’s been quite a few cases over the last few days in Ireland. So, look, I don’t want to make any decisions, what is it, six weeks out? I’ll make them over the next couple weeks.”

Lowry, who finished 23rd at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, has never played the Co Antrim course but has heard good reviews.

“I’ve never been there but then I’ve heard it’s nice, heard it’s a lovely hotel and good golf course, so yeah.

“We’ll be in the European Tour bubble, that’s a bit tighter than this one over here.”