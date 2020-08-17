Strong finishes for Shane Lowry and Seamus Power as Jim Herman clinches Wyndham Championship

Lowry's 67 secured his progress to the next event of the FedEx Cup playoffs
Jim Herman holds the Wyndham Championship trophy. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 11:59 AM

A final-round 63 saw world number 318 Jim Herman capture his third PGA Tour title with victory at the Wyndham Championship.

The 42-year-old enjoyed a stellar weekend at the Sedgefield Country Club, covering the final 36 holes in just 124 strokes, to reach 21 under and pip former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel by a single shot.

Herman and Horschel began the day three off the pace but with overnight leader See Woo Kim two over for his front nine, it opened the door.

Horschel looked like the man to take advantage as he picked up five shots in as many holes, including an eagle on the par-five fifth.

However, missing the ninth green resulted in a bogey to cut his lead to one at the turn.

Up ahead, Herman had posted an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in a four-under front nine and he maintained his momentum coming home with three more birdies in his final six holes.

Horschel birdied 13 and 15 but a bogey at the short 16th put him under pressure but he still had a 15-foot putt at the last to force a play-off but rolled it past.

“Obviously, I’m ecstatic. I’m very emotional. Last summer, winning was just awesome and to prove it again…,” Herman, last season’s Barbasol Championship winner, said in his post-round interview.

“It’s all mental with me. My coach always said I was visually-enhanced but mentally deficient.

“I came here this week with no expectations and after four holes, I’d missed every fairway.”

A final round of 67 moved Shane Lowry to 12 under and a tie for 23rd, good enough to take him just inside the top-125 cut-off for the next FedEx Cup playoff event.

Waterford's Seamus Power, meanwhile, capped off his week with his fourth consecutive round in the 60s to finish on 10 under. A 66, his best effort of the week, included back-to-back chip-in birdies at 6 and 7 among his seven birdies. 

