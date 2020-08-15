Lowry drifts off the pace in Greensboro with level par 70

Shane Lowry endured Saturday frustration as he saw the leading pack move away from him at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. The Open champion signed for a level par 70, leaving him nine adrift of leader Si Woo Kim (Korea).

Kim, the 2016 champion at Greensboro, holed out with an eight iron on the third and lipped out for another ace on the 12th on his way to a third round of 62.

Lowry birdied the opening hole but saw his momentum slip away with bogeys at No 4, the 11th, 12th and the final hole - though he offset the losses at the second, eighth and No 16. The Offaly man began the week 131st in the FedEx Cup standings, with only the top 125 on Sunday advancing to the first playoff event, the Northern Trust, next week at TPC Boston.

The 33-year-old is currently projected to climb to 126th in the standings and has already made alternative plans if he does not make the playoffs.

“I’ve actually got a little trip planned with some friends in Rhode Island next week,” Lowry said. “Not that it’s a win-win, but at least I have something to look forward to if that doesn’t happen. We will play some golf, but not much.”

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP, SEDGEFIELD CC, GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA (Selected scores, USA unless stated, par 70)

192 Si Woo Kim (Kor) 65 65 62; 194 Doc Redman 67 64 63, Rob Oppenheim 66 66 62; 195 Billy Horschel 66 64 65; 196 Mark Hubbard 67 65 64, Jim Herman 66 69 61; 197 Peter Malnati 68 65 64, Webb Simpson 66 66 65; 198 Talor Gooch 65 65 68, Zach Johnson 70 67 61, Harold Varner III 62 69 67, Tyler Duncan 68 64 66, Kevin Kisner 69 64 65; 199 Jason Kokrak 69 63 67, Russell Henley 68 68 63, Sungjae Im (Kor) 69 64 66, Harris English 64 67 68; 200 Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 69 68 63, Roger Sloan (Can) 62 70 68, Sam Burns 67 68 65, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 69 65 66, Patrick Reed 65 68 67; 201 Luke List 68 67 66, Adam Schenk 67 67 67, Bud Cauley 66 68 67, Kramer Hickok 69 67 65, Jason Dufner 69 65 67, Cameron Davis (Aus) 71 65 65, Bol Hoag 66 68 67, Denny McCarthy 67 68 66, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 70 66 65, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 69 64 68, Shane Lowry (Irl) 68 63 70

Others: 204 Seamus Power (Irl) 68 69 67

MULLINGAR SCRATCH Cup (after 18, made cut): 67 M Boucher (Carton House), 68 M Power (Kilkenny), A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 70 J Sugrue (Mallow), J Temple (Portmarnock), L Grehan (Mullingar), J Rackard (Enniscorthy), R McCrudden (Royal Portrush), A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), J Hill (Galgorm Castle), A Ryan (Thurles), M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), 71 S Carter (Royal Dublin), J Whelan (Newlands), D Shiel (Powerscourt), J McCabe (Roganstown), R Latimer (Knock), R Moran (Castle), 72 C Rafferty (Dundalk), R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire), P O' Keeffe (Douglas), E Sullivan (Carton House), 73 G Ward (Kinsale), J McDonnell (Forrest Little), C Campbell (Warrenpoint), J Doherty (Carton House), D Kitt (Athenry), 74 L Nolan (Galway), J Byrne (Baltinglass), T McLarnon (Massereene), D Keating (Seapoint), A McCormack (Castletroy), J Hewitt (Tandragee), D Morgan (Carton House), G Dunne (Co. Louth), G Lappin (Belvoir Park), S Hogan (Nenagh), S Murphy (Portumna), M McClean (Malone).