Round-of-the-day launches Shane Lowry into contention at Wyndham Championship

Lowry's round moved him within a shot of the lead
Shane Lowry
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 23:08 PM
Stephen Barry

Shane Lowry launched himself into contention with a round-of-the-day 63 at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship.

Needing a good week to progress to the next event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Lowry's second-round score moved him within a shot of the lead as the final players were finishing out.

His nine-under-par total is bettered only by American trio Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Billy Horschel, and South Korea's Si Woo Kim.

Lowry started inauspiciously with a bogey on 11, having parred the 10th, his first hole of the day. However, the Open champion rolled in birdies at 13, 15, and 16 as his round gathered momentum.

A chip-in birdie on 2 was followed by a 30-footer to gain another stroke at the next.

Better was to follow as he stuck his 242-yard approach from the rough to seven feet, setting up an eagle that moved him to six-under for the day.

He set up further birdie openings within 10-feet on 7 and 8, but only took the latter for an impressive round which could propel him into the top-100 of the FedEx Cup standings. He started the week in 131st, needing a top-125 placing to progress to next week.

Waterford's Seamus Power carded a one-under 69 to finish on three-under, putting him right on the cut-line to advance to the weekend.

