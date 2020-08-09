They're golf's outsiders - until they close the deal at a major championship

Look at any major championship leaderboard on the weekend and our eyes all gravitate to the same names – the champions.

We see Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson and Jason Day near the top at the PGA Championship and our mind automatically translates them into the favorites with the same bias we see in a World Cup bracket and pick out Germany, France or Brazil.

We don’t tend to really notice the Icelands on the draw sheet and dismiss them the same way we might dismiss a Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

TPC Harding Park has delivered up a delicious array of contenders in what could be a free-for-all Sunday for anyone who catches fire and goes low. It’s the cast of characters seeking to break their major maiden that enriches the plot around the tried-and-true usual suspects.

What do we make of Haotong Li, who went into Sunday's final round T-13th on -5, yet still was grinding away on the range more than six hours after finishing a superlative second round? Even Li isn’t sure what to make of his chances to become China’s first golf major champion.

“Well, I've got no expectation actually, because you know, last few months, stay at home doing nothing,” Li said Friday after setting the clubhouse midway mark at 8-under. “I just want to go out here have fun. I don't know. Still got two rounds left. Long way to go. Just want to play my best. If it happens, it happens. … Well, I don't even know what I'm going to do. Just play golf, mate.”

Li has drawn the major spotlight before. In 2017 at Royal Birkdale, he birdied the last four holes playing with two-time Open champion Ernie Els to shoot a 63 and finish third. He called that his “best golf so far.”

“It's a long time ago,” Li said, laughing. “Yeah, definitely good to have that experience in my mind, and definitely will help me in the future."

Li’s playing partner Saturday was Tommy Fleetwood, no stranger to weekend major pressure with a pair of runner-ups in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock and the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush. Are those experiences what pushes him across the line this weekend?

“You can class it as lucky or unlucky, but I've played with quite a few of the winners of the last few majors, and it's always good to see what they do,” Fleetwood said. “You're obviously concentrating on your own game but you see how the events pan out and you see how the guys go and win those events. That it's in your mind can only do you good, I guess, because you've watched it and seen it. … Experience you can't buy it, and I've been lucky enough to have some of that, and hopefully it stands me in good stead moving forward.”

Fleetwood topped a list of contenders this week who would seem to have the pedigree to alter our biases; Paul Casey is a veteran of 63 career majors with a host of featured turns, especially at the Masters. He finished third playing in the final pairing with Louis Oosthuizen at St. Andrews in 2010. Hideki Matsuyama is only 28 yet he’s played in 29 majors with seven top 10s and a runner-up to Koepka in the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Tony Finau has all the desired ingredients to be a champion once he learns how to finally close.

How about Bryson DeChambeau? He has engineered a new body and applies a combination of brute force and science to put him on the brink of breaking through on one of the big stages.

“You've got to get after it and do some things,” DeChambeau said after another round of highs and lows left him lurking at 3-under. “You're going to get some weird stuff happening to you, but you've got to do some things that are pretty special to win this tournament. I've got to do something special this weekend. I think I can. I think I've got the firepower to do that. I've just got to hit some fairways. If I get that done, I feel like I'll be in better shape.”

Then there are guys who’ve endured their share of days at rock bottom wondering if they might ever get an opportunity like this. Brendon Todd was a top-50 player in 2014 and lost his game and confidence so completely he fell below 2,000 in the world rankings at the end of 2018 and thought about quitting. A little over a year later he’s back in the top 50 and threatening going into Sunday at 3-under par.

He once dreamed of just contending in a major at some point in his career. Now here he is.

“What I would consider contending, having a chance to win on Sunday, and we're still a long ways from there. So I'm just going to keep doing my thing and playing my best. I'm in a pretty comfortable situation in that I've been near the lead a few times here in the last month. Yeah, it really just comes down to executing golf shots and making putts. I've proven on this golf course I can do that, so I've just got to go out there and execute this weekend.”

Daniel Berger was a rising star before injuries sidetracked him. Now he’s one of the hottest players since golf’s post-pandemic restart and sat tied for second after 36 holes. Now he ties seventh at six under.

“I think as I've played more and more major championships, I realise you don't win the tournament on Thursday and Friday but you can lose it,” Berger said. “I've maintained kind of a level head and played some really solid golf, and I'm in a great position. And you know, with two more good days, I think I'll have a chance on Sunday.”

And then there’s Lorenzo-Vera, a 35-year-old Frenchman who has had the bulk of his career success on the third-tier Alps Tour and whose biggest professional win was on the Challenge Tour in 2007.

What might it mean to become the first French major winner since Arnaud Massy in 1907?

“Golf is not part of the culture of France, so we need players to do that and do better and better, and show that golf exists and, yeah, try to pull the young guns with us and here you are,” he said. “That's the only thing we can do.”

On Friday, Lorenzo-Vera played brilliantly and flirted with the lead before a bogey on his final hole dropped him into the logjam in second place. On Saturday he shot 72 to follow a 66-68 start and is still in the mix at -4, five off Johnson.

“Honestly, I'm absolutely not comfortable,” Lorenzo-Vera said, laughing. “I just look like it.”

Who knows? Maybe Sunday night one of these guys will look very different to us the next time we see his name on a major leaderboard.

Final round Harding Park tee-times (Selected, all times Irish): 4pm, Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge; 5.50pm, Rory McIlroy, Kurt Kitayama; 6.40pm: Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley; 7.50pm: Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm; 8pm: Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter; 8.10pm, Bernd Wiesberger, Mike Lorenzo-Vera; 8.20pm: Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama; 8.40pm: Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele; 8.50pm: Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim; 9pm: Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood; 9.10pm: Justin Rose, Jason Day; 9.20pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau; 9.30pm: Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka; 9.40pm: Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa; 9.50pm: Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler.