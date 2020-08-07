Scott Michaux: The key difference between Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy...

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but two recently No. 1 golfers in the world walked into a major championship and one of them is the currently the clear choice to better handle the moment.

It’s not the one you want it to be. It’s not the one with twice as many career wins — the one who beat out the other in one of the tightest player-of-the-year races in PGA Tour history. It’s not the one with a couple of FedEx Cup windfalls as well as three Race to Dubai titles.

In almost every way, the best one should be Rory McIlroy. If central casting was putting together the prototype for a golfer, the Holywood man would be the perfect model to fit the role. With four often dominating major wins and another opportunity to make history on deck in November, he’s a logical choice.

However, if you had to pick one man to best handle a chance to follow through on historic opportunities, the better choice is Brooks Koepka. Only a year and a day younger than McIlroy, the later arriving Koepka has become the most consistent threat in the world at the biggest events.

When they showed up this week to a “big-boy golf course,” Koepka flat-out said it “plays into my hands”.

He opened with a 66 playing two groups ahead of McIlroy shooting 70 and talking about being “close”. Shane Lowry, who knows both well and played with Koepka the first two rounds, was duly impressed: “He’ll be hard to beat this week, I’d say.”

Put McIlroy’s and Koepka’s career resumes side by side, and you’d pick Rory every time. Apply their mental strength and sheer will to the mix in a major setting, and Brooks owns his elder. When we tried to declare them rivals last year, McIlroy seemed game for the challenge but Koepka would have none of it.

“He (Koepka) talked about trying to be the dominant player in the game, and I thought, ‘He’s going to have to go through me first,’” McIlroy said last year. “If that’s both of our mentalities going forward, I think that’s good for the game.”

Rebutted Koepka in October: “I’ve been out here for what, five years? Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour. So I don’t view it as a rivalry.”

Koepka’s bluntness is what makes him so formidable. Both of them are arguably the best interviews in golf due to their candor.

But what they say and the way they say it is revealing, especially when it comes to majors.

Koepka exudes a confidence every time he shows up at a major venue, and he’s walked away with consecutive US Opens (2017-18) and PGAs (2018-19). His uncanny knack for rising to the occasion when the stage gets bigger is illustrated by his scores. His 66 on Thursday at TPC Harding Park marked the 26th time that Koepka has broken 70 in a major since the start of the 2017 US Open. That’s by far the most over that time, ahead of Rickie Fowler (20), Jordan Spieth (19), Xander Schauffele (18) and Dustin Johnson (18).

McIlroy has done it 11 times in the same span. He’s missed the cut in both of Koepka’s US Open wins and was 14 and nine strokes behind in each of his PGA wins, respectively. He’s finished ahead of Koepka only twice in the last nine majors (the 2017 and ’18 Opens).

He can only marvel at the way Koepka has seized the moment in majors.

“The run of golf he’s played in the majors has been incredible.” McIlroy said. “He seems to, as he said, find his comfort zone in these tournaments, in these environments, for whatever reason that is. I think we are all just lucky that he doesn’t find it every other week.”

It’s not that Koepka doesn’t care about the other weeks. He’s won fewer regular tour events and WGCs combined than majors. It’s just that he knows which ones matter most and he’s not afraid of that challenge.

“It’s fun. I love it. I love the fact that it’s probably the toughest test of golf you’re going to play all year … it’s mentally exhausting,”

Koepka said of the stress majors apply on competitors. “I enjoy when it gets tough. I enjoy when things get complicated. There’s always disaster lurking. It’s something I enjoy, where every shot really means something. Every shot is so important and you can’t lose focus on one. I think that’s something I’m really proud of myself that I can always just hang in there mentally and hit the shot that I need to hit at the right time, and don’t let off the gas pedal.”

When presented with the chance to win three consecutive US Opens last year, he pushed Gary Woodland to the end and finished runner-up.

His reaction to that “failure” and what it means to have a second chance this week to be the only living golfer to win a major three years in a row?

“I think that drove me nuts a little bit,” Koepka said. “I mean, obviously I played good golf, but I just got beat by Gary. You know, to do it here, it would be special. I think there’s, what, six guys that have ever won three in a row? Yeah, not a bad list to be on.”

McIlroy has his own shortlist he’s trying to join. Like Koepka, he rode the gas pedal hard to three of his four major wins in dominating fashion — weeks where everything went right for him and nobody could touch him. When he has hiccups, however, they tend to ruin him.

Now when the moment gets biggest — as it has each of his last five chances to complete the career slam at the Masters — he’s shrunk from it. He’s tried different mental approaches and preparations each year and hasn’t found the killer instinct that Koepka consistently exudes.

“I’d probably be … not amped up, but in the back of your mind, you want to play well,” McIlroy said, struggling a little to articulate his major thinking. “You want to, like every week, but yeah, maybe take … you know, there’s four opportunities a year, and you want to make sure that you get yourself …

“I think when Brooks talks about being relaxed, I think anyone that’s done the preparation and feels like they are in a good spot with their game, you can enter these tournaments relaxed and go out there and play your game and play with freedom. And he’s got his thought process in why he’s relaxed and he says: ‘Well, half the guys can’t win. And then the half that can win, half of them can’t play well. So I only have to beat 30 players.’”

Which half is McIlroy in? The results that last six years, unfortunately, don’t lie.