Tommy Fleetwood and Haotong Li light it up at US PGA Championship

An early 65 from China’s Haotong Li gave the late starters at TPC Harding Park a target to aim for as the 102nd PGA Championship second round progressed in San Francisco last night.

Li led the morning wave by reaching eight under par at his halfway stage, three better than the overnight lead which had been held by 2015 PGA champion Jason Day but the Chinese star was eclipsed in terms of second-round scoring as England’s Tommy Fleetwood and American Cameron Champ both carded six-under-par 64s to get to seven under for 36 holes.

Given the thick rough at Harding Park, Li’s bogey-free five-under 65 was all the more remarkable for having only found four fairways in his second round and the fact he admitted post-round that he had played very little golf during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The last couple days I've been pretty much all hit in the right spot. Even if I miss the green, I still got a chance to up-and-down, and also got a lot -- good lie in the rough.

“I've got no expectation actually, because you know, last few months, stay at home doing nothing. I just want to go out here have fun.”

While Li has compiled rounds of 67 and 65, Fleetwood improved on what he felt had been a disappointing level-par opening 70.

“It was disappointing, but it was still all right,” Fleetwood said after his 64. “But today I think I drove it really well, put it in the fairway around here and it makes a massive, massive difference, and really didn't give many shots away.

“You're always going to look at what you didn't do, made a poor-ish bogey from 2 on the fairway, but apart from that, any kind of up-and-down I got myself up-and-down, and any of the short testing putts I holed, and overall, that's obviously why you shoot six-under.

“Yeah, today felt good. Felt like I worked my way into the round well and then gained momentum and then kept it going.”

Fleetwood has gone close in the majors before, a runner-up to an excellent Brooks Keopka performance in the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills and again to a virtually unstoppable Shane Lowry in last year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

“Majors are the toughest tests in general, and when you're playing up against the best players in the world and on the hardest golf courses, hopefully it's going to bring the best out of you,” the Southport golfer said.

“But it tests every single aspect of your game mentally and physically, and I've always enjoyed that. I think going on majors in the past, … you can class it as lucky or unlucky, but I've played with quite a few of the winners of the last few majors, and it's always good to see what they do.

“You're obviously concentrating on your own game but you see how the events pan out and you see how the guys go and win those events. That in your mind can only do you good, I guess, because you've watched it and seen it. Any time you're in contention it's just experience. You learn things about yourself and how those events unfold. Like I say, experience you can't buy it, and I've been lucky enough to have some of that, and hopefully it stands me in good stead moving forward.”

Graeme McDowell’s bid to make the halfway cut was a lost cause as he became an early departure with a morning second-round 74, four over for the day, six over for the tournament, with the projected cut at level par.