Hole-by-hole guide to TPC Harding Park, host to US PGA Championship

: A relatively straightforward opening hole at under 400 yards and with no fairway bunkers. A sole greenside bunker is the biggest challenge on the approach shot.
: Two fairway bunkers to the left of the fairway narrow the landing area and a deep bunker on the right guards a subtly sloping green.
: The elevated green means players cannot see the putting surface from the tee, while the front of the green is protected by two bunkers.
: The longest hole on the course requires a tee shot shaped around the right-to-left dog-leg to find a bunker-free fairway. The wide green offers plenty of possible pin placements.
: Another hole without any fairway bunkers, its main defence is a long, narrow green with a steep drop off on the right-hand side.
: A difficult tee shot must be played through a chute of trees to find a fairway which turns from right to left, while three bunkers guard a large, contoured green.
: The likes of Bryson DeChambeau will be tempted to try to drive the green, which has bunkers front left and right. More sand to the left of the fairway could catch any mishit shots.
: A dauntingly long hole where par will be a good score. The green sits at an angle from the tee and features a front-right bunker and grass swale to the left.
: Converted from a par five for the championship, the final hole on the front nine is also protected by a cluster of fairway bunkers and more up at the green.
: The back nine opens with a good scoring opportunity with this reachable par-five. Avoiding bunkers to the right of the fairway leaves an approach to a receptive green.
: A straightforward par three which plays slightly downhill to a green protected by bunkers right and left at the front of the putting surface.
: Another hole converted from a par five, this gentle dog-leg from right to left features out-of-bounds all the way down the left-hand side and cypress trees short and right of the green.
: A new championship tee means the tee shot must be shaped left to right to avoid an overhanging cypress and clear a fairway bunker.
The undulating fairway slopes towards a deep gully on the left and means uphill approach shots are often played from an uneven lie to a green which slopes from back to front.
A short, downhill par four which could encourage the bigger hitters to cut the corner of the right-to-left dog-leg and get close to the green. A good birdie chance.
Already tempting for the aforementioned big hitters, the tee could be moved forward to give more players the chance to drive a tricky green which is well guarded by bunkers.
The shortest hole on the course runs alongside Lake Merced and could provide a crucial late birdie if players can judge the wind correctly.
The lake is more in play on the dramatic closing hole, which curves from right to left around the water and demands a brave tee shot before an approach to a tricky, elevated green.