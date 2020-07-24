Tiger Woods confirms he will not play again before US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods confirms he will not play again before US PGA Championship
The Open Championship 2019 – Day Two – Royal Portrush Golf Club
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 18:14 PM
Phil Casey

Tiger Woods will head into the year’s first major championship with just four competitive rounds under his belt since mid-February after opting not to play next week’s WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Woods returned to action at the Memorial Tournament following five months on the sidelines due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, but looked understandably rusty in finishing in a tie for 40th at Muirfield Village.

The 15-time major winner subsequently declined to confirm when he would play again and took to social media on Friday to confirm that he will not compete before the US PGA Championship at Harding Park from August 6-9.

“Disappointed to miss @WGCFedEx, but doing what I think is best to prepare me for the @PGAChampionship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs,” Woods wrote on Twitter.

Woods defeated John Daly in a play-off to win the WGC-American Express Championship at Harding Park in 2005 and also compiled a perfect 5-0 record at the San Francisco venue in the 2009 Presidents Cup.

More in this section

Robin Dawson, Sinead Heraty, John Treacy, Pat Finn, Cormac Sharvin, Leona Maguire and Des Smyth 24/4/2019 Irish teams to skip European Championships
3M Open Golf Richy Werenski leads in Minnesota as Seamus Power shoots 68
Golf - 38th Ryder Cup - Europe v USA - Day One - Celtic Manor Resort ‘It’s sad to see history of provincial championships being brushed aside’
woodsplace: ukplace: scotland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up